US to Explain Vetoing Gaza Resolution During UN Meeting on March 4 - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States will have to explain during an upcoming meeting on March 4 the reason for casting a veto on a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, General Assembly presidential spokesperson Monica Grayley said on Wednesday.
"On Monday, March 4, the General Assembly will call the plenary debate on use of the veto," Grayley said during a press briefing.
The debate will be held at the General Assembly hall under the agenda item "The situation the Middle East, including the Palestinian question" and will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET, Grayley said.
The president of the General Assembly will chair the meeting, Grayley added.
On February 20
, the United States vetoed an Algeria-drafted UN Security Council resolution that was calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. Thirteen members of the UN Security Council voted in favor of adopting the resolution, with the United Kingdom abstaining.
The US has regularly impeded any resolution on Gaza that may hinder Israeli military operations. On December 8
, Washington blocked a United Arab Emirates-drafted resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a Brazil-drafted resolution on October 18
.
