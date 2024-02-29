https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/global-economic-prospects-a-layout-1117059268.html

Global Economic Prospects: A Layout

The International Monetary Fund has released its updated World Economic Outlook, which projects global economic forecasts for the next two years.

The IMF's data clearly illustrates that the steady rise of the Global South is not a mirage or an overstatement, but, in fact, a locomotive that has taken off.The study looked into some of the key recent trends that affected the growth (or lack thereof) of nations’ economic climates, including post-COVID-19 recovery, international conflicts, changing world trade trends, and the cost-of-living crises.The estimates suggest that the global growth (3.1% in 2023) is likely to stay the same this year and rise to 3.2% in 2025. The 2024 forecast reflects upgrades for China, the US, as well as receptive emerging markets and developing economies.Check out Sputnik’s infographics to learn more!

