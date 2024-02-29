International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Delivers His Annual Address to Russia's Parliament
Russia
LIVE UPDATES: President Putin Delivers State of the Nation to Russia's Federal Assembly
LIVE UPDATES: President Putin Delivers State of the Nation to Russia's Federal Assembly

08:59 GMT 29.02.2024

08:59 GMT 29.02.2024
President Putin is expected to provide a summary of the outcomes of both domestic and foreign policy cycles and outline the key priorities for the nation's development moving forward during his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly for 2024.
The annual State of the Nation Address delivered by the Russian president typically includes announcements that are crucial for the country's future performance.
In his 2023 address, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia was suspending its participation in New START (the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and provided an update on the progress of the special military operation.
The 2021 speech primarily focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Russian economy, with Putin highlighting the efforts of Russian scientists in developing three "reliable COVID vaccines".
Putin often discusses new defense systems in his speeches. For instance, in the 2021 State of the Nation, he disclosed that the first full regiment of Russia's new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would be operational by 2022. Similarly, in his 2018 speech, he introduced the Kinzhal hypersonic missile.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
09:24 GMT 29.02.2024
West Needs Dependent Fading Dying Out Space Instead of Russia Where They Can Do Anything They Want - Putin
09:22 GMT 29.02.2024
Russia Will Always Remember Its Fallen Heroes - Putin
09:20 GMT 29.02.2024
Overwhelming Majority of Russian Citizens Supported Special Op - Putin
The decisive role in the righteous struggle today belongs to Russians, the president added.
09:19 GMT 29.02.2024
Russia Proved It Can Face Any Challenges - Putin
09:17 GMT 29.02.2024
Putin Says He Will Discuss Strategic Goals in His Address
09:08 GMT 29.02.2024
09:05 GMT 29.02.2024
Putin to deliver address not only as acting head of state but also as presidential candidate - Kremlin
09:00 GMT 29.02.2024
Putin’s Address Will Contain Ideas for Beyond 2030
The annual address of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly will contain ideas for beyond 2030, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Indeed, the horizon is the year 2030, but, most likely, the address will also voice more distant horizons, greater broad prospects," Peskov told
08:58 GMT 29.02.2024
Putin's Most Striking Statements from Last Year's Message
08:56 GMT 29.02.2024
Putin’s 2024 State of the Nation Address: What We Can Expect
Yesterday, 17:00 GMT
