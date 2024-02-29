LIVE UPDATES: President Putin Delivers State of the Nation to Russia's Federal Assembly

President Putin is expected to provide a summary of the outcomes of both domestic and foreign policy cycles and outline the key priorities for the nation's development moving forward during his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly for 2024.

The annual State of the Nation Address delivered by the Russian president typically includes announcements that are crucial for the country's future performance.

In his 2023 address, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia was suspending its participation in New START (the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and provided an update on the progress of the special military operation.

The 2021 speech primarily focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Russian economy, with Putin highlighting the efforts of Russian scientists in developing three "reliable COVID vaccines".

Putin often discusses new defense systems in his speeches. For instance, in the 2021 State of the Nation, he disclosed that the first full regiment of Russia's new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would be operational by 2022. Similarly, in his 2018 speech, he introduced the Kinzhal hypersonic missile.