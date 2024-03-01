https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/biden-aides-trying-to-shield-us-president-from-protesters-at-campaign-events--reports-1117080270.html
Biden Aides Trying to Shield US President From Protesters at Campaign Events – Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's aides have adopted several tricks to protect their boss from protesters who are increasingly dissatisfied with the White House's policies in the Middle East and unlimited support for Israel, NBC reported on Friday.
Biden's aides’ tactics include avoiding protesters at events
by making them smaller, keeping precise locations secret from the media and the public until the last moment, avoiding college campuses, and hiring a private company to filter attendees, the report said.
Even though the tactics have already shown their success and over the past five weeks there has not been a single incident of an attempt to interfere with Biden’s speech at an event, it also has drawbacks, including the president’s appearance in front of a smaller number of potential voters, according to the report.
“But the downside is that means he doesn’t reach as many voters,” an aide was quoted as saying. “The point is to reach as many voters as you can, and those small events don’t.”
White House aides are planning to use the tactics at an upcoming fundraiser event this month with Biden and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. More specifically, event organizers are going to hire a private company that will vet attendees to exclude those who can disrupt it, the report added.
In January, Biden's campaign rally in Virginia was disrupted eight times by protesters demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip
Protests have taken place many times across the United States, including large marches in Washington with hundreds of thousands of people attending, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza in light of the thousands of civilians killed and wounded amid Israel's military operations there.