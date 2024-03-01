https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/exclusive-how-us-tank-worth-millions-of-dollars-was-defeated-by-cheap-russian-drone-1117079419.html

Ukraine’s first attempt to deploy in action one the M1 Abrams main battle tanks supplied by the United States ended in a fiasco as the tank was promptly destroyed by Russian armed forces.

In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, commander of an assault reconnaissance UAV team of Russia’s 15th Guards “Alexandria” Brigade, the unit that took out the US-made tank, shared some details about the hunt for this armored monster.According to the commander, who identified himself only by his callsign “Kolovrat”, first report of the Abrams tank operating near the frontline emerged on February 19.The weapon that was used to destroy the supposedly resilient tank worth millions of US dollars turned out to be a cheap Piranha FPV drone made in the Russian city of Ulyanovsk, loaded with a PG-7L high-explosive anti-tank rocket, the commander revealed, adding that the drone was slightly upgraded by the troops on the frontline.When asked how he feels about him and his men becoming heroes and what did he feel after realizing that they took out their first Abrams, Kolovrat said that he feels proud of his comrades, adding that he thinks it is very important that people who were “doing different things in their civilian lives” can work so well together and accomplish such feats.When asked what would he like to convey to the US taxpayers whose money helped build this destroyed tank, Kolovrat said he hopes that they will witness how the Abrams’ wreck will be recovered so that Russian children could play on it and “trample this American foe.”As for what plans he and his men have for the future, the commander promised that this victory will be “far from the last.”

