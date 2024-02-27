https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/ukraine-looses-2-tanks-3-ifvs-near-avdeyevka-including-abrams-and-bradley-1117013284.html
Ukraine Loses 2 Tanks and 3 IFVs, Including Abrams and Bradley, Near Avdeyevka
Ukraine Loses 2 Tanks and 3 IFVs, Including Abrams and Bradley, Near Avdeyevka
Ukraine has lost up to 485 soldiers, two tanks, and three infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday
2024-02-27T13:17+0000
2024-02-27T13:17+0000
2024-02-27T14:11+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
avdeyevka
ukraine
dpr
donetsk people’s republic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116889540_0:160:3071:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_cc8520d47ca1a911ef5f7eee59e74459.jpg
Developments Around Avdeyevka "The enemy lost up to 485 military personnel, two tanks, including a US-made Abrams, three infantry fighting vehicles, including Bradley, six armored combat vehicles, 13 vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers [in the Avdeyevka area]," the MoD said in a statement.The Defense Ministry also reported that Russian troops had liberated the settlement of Severnoye. Russian units also repulsed nine Ukrainian counterattacks near the settlements of Novgorodskoye, Pervomaiskoye, and Petrovskoye in the DPR. Advancing Through the Donetsk RegionDuring the mentioned timeframe, the Russian armed forces successfully repelled seven attacks in the vicinity of Donetsk and three attacks to the south of Donetsk, as reported by the Ministry of Defense. The MoD further highlighted that Ukraine has suffered casualties, with over 420 soldiers lost in the Donetsk area and up to 130 soldiers lost in the southern region of Donetsk.The MoD also said that Battlegroup Vostok struck troops and military equipment from Ukraine's 127th and 128th Territorial Defense Brigades with airstrikes, and thwarted three Ukrainian attacks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/dpr-official-says-first-abrams-tank-used-by-ukraine-destroyed-near-avdeyevka-1116996226.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/ukraine-suffers-over-444000-losses-in-manpower-since-special-ops-launch---shoigu-1117011063.html
donetsk
avdeyevka
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116889540_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_689ce5729feac1db90b3be2e490749e2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
Ukraine Loses 2 Tanks and 3 IFVs, Including Abrams and Bradley, Near Avdeyevka
13:17 GMT 27.02.2024 (Updated: 14:11 GMT 27.02.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 485 soldiers, two tanks, and three infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday.
Developments Around Avdeyevka
"The enemy lost up to 485 military personnel, two tanks, including a US-made Abrams, three infantry fighting vehicles, including Bradley, six armored combat vehicles, 13 vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers [in the Avdeyevka area]
," the MoD said in a statement.
The Defense Ministry also reported that Russian troops had liberated
the settlement of Severnoye.
"In the Avdeyevka area, Battlegroup Tsentr liberated the settlement of Severnoye, occupied more advantageous positions, and hammered troops and equipment belonging to Ukraine's 24th and 110th Mechanized Brigades, and 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade near Mayorsk, Berdychi and Rozovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)", the MoD statement read.
Russian units also repulsed nine Ukrainian counterattacks near the settlements of Novgorodskoye, Pervomaiskoye, and Petrovskoye in the DPR.
Advancing Through the Donetsk Region
During the mentioned timeframe, the Russian armed forces successfully repelled seven attacks in the vicinity of Donetsk and three attacks to the south of Donetsk, as reported by the Ministry of Defense. The MoD further highlighted that Ukraine has suffered casualties, with over 420 soldiers lost in the Donetsk area and up to 130 soldiers lost in the southern region of Donetsk.
The MoD also said
that Battlegroup Vostok struck troops and military equipment from Ukraine's 127th and 128th Territorial Defense Brigades with airstrikes, and thwarted three Ukrainian attacks.
"The enemy lost up to 130 servicemen, two combat vehicles, a UK-made FH70 towed howitzer, and a Bukovel-AD counter-unmanned aircraft system," the MoD added.
Earlier, Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine lost nearly 166,000 troops, 800 tanks, including more than half of the Leopard tanks delivered to it, 123 aircraft and 2,400 pieces of military equipment during its counteroffensive last year.