https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/ukraine-looses-2-tanks-3-ifvs-near-avdeyevka-including-abrams-and-bradley-1117013284.html

Ukraine Loses 2 Tanks and 3 IFVs, Including Abrams and Bradley, Near Avdeyevka

Ukraine Loses 2 Tanks and 3 IFVs, Including Abrams and Bradley, Near Avdeyevka

Ukraine has lost up to 485 soldiers, two tanks, and three infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday

2024-02-27T13:17+0000

2024-02-27T13:17+0000

2024-02-27T14:11+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donetsk

avdeyevka

ukraine

dpr

donetsk people’s republic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116889540_0:160:3071:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_cc8520d47ca1a911ef5f7eee59e74459.jpg

Developments Around Avdeyevka "The enemy lost up to 485 military personnel, two tanks, including a US-made Abrams, three infantry fighting vehicles, including Bradley, six armored combat vehicles, 13 vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers [in the Avdeyevka area]," the MoD said in a statement.The Defense Ministry also reported that Russian troops had liberated the settlement of Severnoye. Russian units also repulsed nine Ukrainian counterattacks near the settlements of Novgorodskoye, Pervomaiskoye, and Petrovskoye in the DPR. Advancing Through the Donetsk RegionDuring the mentioned timeframe, the Russian armed forces successfully repelled seven attacks in the vicinity of Donetsk and three attacks to the south of Donetsk, as reported by the Ministry of Defense. The MoD further highlighted that Ukraine has suffered casualties, with over 420 soldiers lost in the Donetsk area and up to 130 soldiers lost in the southern region of Donetsk.The MoD also said that Battlegroup Vostok struck troops and military equipment from Ukraine's 127th and 128th Territorial Defense Brigades with airstrikes, and thwarted three Ukrainian attacks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/dpr-official-says-first-abrams-tank-used-by-ukraine-destroyed-near-avdeyevka-1116996226.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/ukraine-suffers-over-444000-losses-in-manpower-since-special-ops-launch---shoigu-1117011063.html

donetsk

avdeyevka

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine