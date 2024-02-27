International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/ukraine-looses-2-tanks-3-ifvs-near-avdeyevka-including-abrams-and-bradley-1117013284.html
Ukraine Loses 2 Tanks and 3 IFVs, Including Abrams and Bradley, Near Avdeyevka
Ukraine Loses 2 Tanks and 3 IFVs, Including Abrams and Bradley, Near Avdeyevka
Ukraine has lost up to 485 soldiers, two tanks, and three infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday
2024-02-27T13:17+0000
2024-02-27T14:11+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
avdeyevka
ukraine
dpr
donetsk people’s republic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116889540_0:160:3071:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_cc8520d47ca1a911ef5f7eee59e74459.jpg
Developments Around Avdeyevka "The enemy lost up to 485 military personnel, two tanks, including a US-made Abrams, three infantry fighting vehicles, including Bradley, six armored combat vehicles, 13 vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers [in the Avdeyevka area]," the MoD said in a statement.The Defense Ministry also reported that Russian troops had liberated the settlement of Severnoye. Russian units also repulsed nine Ukrainian counterattacks near the settlements of Novgorodskoye, Pervomaiskoye, and Petrovskoye in the DPR. Advancing Through the Donetsk RegionDuring the mentioned timeframe, the Russian armed forces successfully repelled seven attacks in the vicinity of Donetsk and three attacks to the south of Donetsk, as reported by the Ministry of Defense. The MoD further highlighted that Ukraine has suffered casualties, with over 420 soldiers lost in the Donetsk area and up to 130 soldiers lost in the southern region of Donetsk.The MoD also said that Battlegroup Vostok struck troops and military equipment from Ukraine's 127th and 128th Territorial Defense Brigades with airstrikes, and thwarted three Ukrainian attacks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/dpr-official-says-first-abrams-tank-used-by-ukraine-destroyed-near-avdeyevka-1116996226.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/ukraine-suffers-over-444000-losses-in-manpower-since-special-ops-launch---shoigu-1117011063.html
donetsk
avdeyevka
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116889540_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_689ce5729feac1db90b3be2e490749e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine

Ukraine Loses 2 Tanks and 3 IFVs, Including Abrams and Bradley, Near Avdeyevka

13:17 GMT 27.02.2024 (Updated: 14:11 GMT 27.02.2024)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA soldier from Russia's Central Military District in Avdeyevka
A soldier from Russia's Central Military District in Avdeyevka - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 485 soldiers, two tanks, and three infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday.

Developments Around Avdeyevka

"The enemy lost up to 485 military personnel, two tanks, including a US-made Abrams, three infantry fighting vehicles, including Bradley, six armored combat vehicles, 13 vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers [in the Avdeyevka area]," the MoD said in a statement.
The Defense Ministry also reported that Russian troops had liberated the settlement of Severnoye.

"In the Avdeyevka area, Battlegroup Tsentr liberated the settlement of Severnoye, occupied more advantageous positions, and hammered troops and equipment belonging to Ukraine's 24th and 110th Mechanized Brigades, and 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade near Mayorsk, Berdychi and Rozovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)", the MoD statement read.

Russian units also repulsed nine Ukrainian counterattacks near the settlements of Novgorodskoye, Pervomaiskoye, and Petrovskoye in the DPR.
Destroyed Ukrainian military equipment in Avdeyevka. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
DPR Official Says First Abrams Tank Used by Ukraine Destroyed Near Avdeyevka
Yesterday, 14:15 GMT

Advancing Through the Donetsk Region

During the mentioned timeframe, the Russian armed forces successfully repelled seven attacks in the vicinity of Donetsk and three attacks to the south of Donetsk, as reported by the Ministry of Defense. The MoD further highlighted that Ukraine has suffered casualties, with over 420 soldiers lost in the Donetsk area and up to 130 soldiers lost in the southern region of Donetsk.
The MoD also said that Battlegroup Vostok struck troops and military equipment from Ukraine's 127th and 128th Territorial Defense Brigades with airstrikes, and thwarted three Ukrainian attacks.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Suffers Over 444,000 Losses in Manpower Since Special Op’s Launch - Shoigu
10:44 GMT
"The enemy lost up to 130 servicemen, two combat vehicles, a UK-made FH70 towed howitzer, and a Bukovel-AD counter-unmanned aircraft system," the MoD added.

Earlier, Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine lost nearly 166,000 troops, 800 tanks, including more than half of the Leopard tanks delivered to it, 123 aircraft and 2,400 pieces of military equipment during its counteroffensive last year.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала