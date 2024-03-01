International
Moldova's Gagauzia Autonomous Region Seeks Stronger Russian Support and Ties - Governor
Moldova's autonomous Gagauzia region wants to develop relations with Russia and enjoy Russian support, the region’s head Yevgenia Gutsul said on Friday during a meeting with Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko in Moscow.
“We have been friends for many years, decades, have good relations with the Russian Federation. We want to continue [so], we want to continue to have support from the Russian Federation. We want, at a minimum, to get to Russia without transfers, without complications in logistics, because it’s very difficult now,” Gutsul said at the meeting with Matvienko. According to her, a lot of Gagauz people live in Russia, including those who came to work and find it difficult to return home.The rights of Gagauzia are currently oppressed by Moldova and this “crosses all boundaries,” Gutsul added.The head of Moldova's autonomous Gagauzia region is on a working visit in Moscow and also plans to visit Kazan, sources in Gagauzia’s executive committee (the government) told Sputnik on Friday.
10:43 GMT 01.03.2024
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Osmatesko / Go to the mediabankGovernor of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia Yevgenia Gutsul
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Osmatesko
/
Go to the mediabank
“We have been friends for many years, decades, have good relations with the Russian Federation. We want to continue [so], we want to continue to have support from the Russian Federation. We want, at a minimum, to get to Russia without transfers, without complications in logistics, because it’s very difficult now,” Gutsul said at the meeting with Matvienko.
According to her, a lot of Gagauz people live in Russia, including those who came to work and find it difficult to return home.
The rights of Gagauzia are currently oppressed by Moldova and this “crosses all boundaries,” Gutsul added.
Tiraspol, capital of Transnistria - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2024
World
Transnistria Seeks Russia’s Help in Wake of Economic Blockade by Moldova
28 February, 12:32 GMT
The head of Moldova's autonomous Gagauzia region is on a working visit in Moscow and also plans to visit Kazan, sources in Gagauzia’s executive committee (the government) told Sputnik on Friday.
