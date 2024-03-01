https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/no-one-in-europe-planning-to-send-troops-to-ukraine---czech-republics-prime-minister-1117066248.html

'No One in Europe' Planning to Send Troops to Ukraine - Czech Republic's Prime Minister

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Thursday that none of the European countries are planning to send their troops to Ukraine.

After a Paris-hosted conference on Ukraine on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and no consensus had been reached, but nothing could be ruled out, and they would do everything to stop Russia from winning. He added that Macron put forward the idea on the sidelines of the Paris meeting, and it was a "minimal topic" there, the report said. The Czech prime minister added that the overwhelming majority of participants of the Paris meeting had agreed that the question of sending troops to Ukraine would not be discussed or even considered further. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin in his annual address to the Federal Assembly said that the consequences of a possible NATO intervention in Ukraine would be tragic for the alliance's deployed troops. Putin also called statements made in the West that Russia is allegedly going to attack Europe "nonsense." Western countries, including member states of the European Union, have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.

