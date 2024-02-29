https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/sarmat-kinzhal-zircon-which-top-notch-missiles-did-putin-mention-in-parliamentary-address-1117055600.html
On Thursday, Vladimir Putin delivered state of the nation to the Russian Federal Assembly (Russian parliament), where the president touched upon a number of pressing issues pertaining to the country’s domestic and internal policies, including the special military op and new and advanced weapons.
President Putin announced that the new Sarmat super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) are now in service with the Russian army during his annual address to parliament.Likewise, Russia’s strategic nuclear forces are on full alert for their guaranteed deployment, Putin stressed.The Russian leader noted that all the plans for the armament field that he put forward during his 2018 address have now either been implemented or are being finalized.In this regard, the president mentioned the Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile that is not merely in service with the Russian troops but is used to strike high-value targets in the special op with great success.Putin added that Zircon sea-launched hypersonic cruise missiles have already been used in combat and are also in service with the armed forces.The leader emphasized that the Burevestnik's trials are being completed and that tests have confirmed the missile’s capabilities and combat performance.At the same time, Putin stressed how important it is to work with other countries to build a new security system.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his State of the Nation to the Russian Federal Assembly (parliament) on Thursday, touching upon several pressing domestic and internal issues, including the special military op and new and advanced weapons.
President Putin announced that the new Sarmat
super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) are now in service with the Russian army during his annual address to parliament
.
“[The] First mass-produced Sarmat super-heavy ballistic missiles have been delivered to the troops. We will soon demonstrate them in combat in their deployment areas,” he said.
Sarmat is a strategic missile complex with liquid-fueled heavy ICBMs, the weight of one such missile is 200+ tons. This complex is intended to replace Voevoda missiles in Russia’s Strategic Rocket Forces.
Likewise, Russia’s strategic nuclear forces
are on full alert for their guaranteed deployment, Putin stressed.
The Russian leader noted that all the plans for the armament field
that he put forward during his 2018 address have now either been implemented or are being finalized.
In this regard, the president mentioned the Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile
that is not merely in service with the Russian troops but is used to strike high-value targets in the special op with great success.
Putin added that Zircon sea-launched hypersonic cruise missiles
have already been used in combat and are also in service with the armed forces.
The leader emphasized that the Burevestnik's trials are being completed and that tests have confirmed the missile’s capabilities and combat performance.
Burevestnik is a nuclear-powered nuclear-armed cruise missile with unlimited range.
“[We have] the Avangard intercontinental hypersonic systems and the Peresvet laser complex on combat duty. The tests for the Burevestnik cruise missile with unlimited range and the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle are being completed. These systems have confirmed their outstanding, it is no exaggeration to say, unique characteristics," he underlined.
16 December 2023, 17:39 GMT
At the same time, Putin stressed how important it is to work with other countries to build a new security system.
"It is obvious that it is necessary to work on drafting new outlines for equal and indivisible security of Eurasia in the near future. We are ready for detailed talks on the matter with all interested countries and associations," Putin noted.