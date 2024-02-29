https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/sarmat-kinzhal-zircon-which-top-notch-missiles-did-putin-mention-in-parliamentary-address-1117055600.html

Sarmat, Kinzhal, Zircon: Which Top-Notch Missiles Did Putin Mention in Parliamentary Address?

On Thursday, Vladimir Putin delivered state of the nation to the Russian Federal Assembly (Russian parliament), where the president touched upon a number of pressing issues pertaining to the country’s domestic and internal policies, including the special military op and new and advanced weapons.

President Putin announced that the new Sarmat super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) are now in service with the Russian army during his annual address to parliament.Likewise, Russia’s strategic nuclear forces are on full alert for their guaranteed deployment, Putin stressed.The Russian leader noted that all the plans for the armament field that he put forward during his 2018 address have now either been implemented or are being finalized.In this regard, the president mentioned the Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile that is not merely in service with the Russian troops but is used to strike high-value targets in the special op with great success.Putin added that Zircon sea-launched hypersonic cruise missiles have already been used in combat and are also in service with the armed forces.The leader emphasized that the Burevestnik's trials are being completed and that tests have confirmed the missile’s capabilities and combat performance.At the same time, Putin stressed how important it is to work with other countries to build a new security system.

