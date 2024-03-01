https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/us-army-chief-of-staff-advises-against-underestimating-russias-defense-capacity-1117075389.html
US Army Chief of Staff Advises Against Underestimating Russia's Defense Capacity
US Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George has acknowledged Russia's successes in bolstering its defense industry and advancing on the battlefield over the past two years despite the heavy pressure from sanctions, saying that Russia should not be underestimated
"Don't underestimate your enemy. That's never a good place to start," George said at a forum in Washington on Thursday, adding that Moscow had "done very well by pumping money and energy into [its] industrial base," as quoted by the Military Watch Magazine. He also said that Russian forces "are adapting and they are learning," pointing to the Russian advances in drones, loitering munitions and electronic warfare despite the Western sanctions aimed specifically at undermining the country's defense industrial base. The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict, adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries "are playing with fire" by providing Kiev with arms.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George has acknowledged Russia's successes in bolstering its defense industry and advancing on the battlefield over the past two years despite the heavy pressure from sanctions, saying that Russia should not be underestimated.
"Don't underestimate your enemy. That's never a good place to start," George said at a forum in Washington on Thursday, adding that Moscow had "done very well by pumping money and energy into [its] industrial base," as quoted by the Military Watch Magazine.
He also said that Russian forces "are adapting and they are learning," pointing to the Russian advances in drones, loitering munitions and electronic warfare despite the Western sanctions aimed specifically at undermining the country's defense industrial base.
Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars worth of aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions.
The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine
, saying that they only prolong the conflict, adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire
” by providing Kiev with arms
.