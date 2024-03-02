https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/james-bidens-testimony-to-us-house-panel-conflicts-with-other-witnesses---reports-1117083904.html
James Biden’s Testimony to US House Panel Conflicts With Other Witnesses - Reports
James Biden’s Testimony to US House Panel Conflicts With Other Witnesses - Reports
Sputnik International
Testimony provided to the US House Oversight Committee by President Biden’s brother, James Biden, is inconsistent with the testimony of other witnesses, Fox News reported.
2024-03-02T02:25+0000
2024-03-02T02:25+0000
2024-03-02T02:25+0000
americas
us
hunter biden
joe biden
us house oversight committee
fox news
hunter biden charges
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117083744_0:0:3062:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_a88fddf1e63698385ad6c7886670006e.jpg
On Friday, a transcript of James Biden’s testimony to lawmakers was released, which was a part of an impeachment inquiry led by the House Oversight and Judiciary committees. The inquiry is rooted in allegations of foreign influence peddling and bribery by the Biden family. James Biden’s testimony conflicts with testimony provided to lawmakers by Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his business associate, Tony Bobulinski, the aide reportedly said.Hunter Biden and Bobulinski testified that Joe Biden met with the pair, as well as James Biden, at a California hotel, the report said. However, James Biden testified that such a meeting never occurred, the report said. On Wednesday, House lawmakers held a closed-door deposition with Hunter Biden, for which they also released a transcript. Hunter Biden will appear for a public hearing in the future, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said. Hunter Biden denies that his father either profited from or engaged in his business activities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/biden-aides-concerned-sons-legal-troubles-could-consume-president---reports-1115591416.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117083744_87:0:2818:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d92da4a18ab15a9a58602d2a41406598.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us house oversight committee biden, biden investigation, biden corruption case, biden’s brother james, james biden testimony
us house oversight committee biden, biden investigation, biden corruption case, biden’s brother james, james biden testimony
James Biden’s Testimony to US House Panel Conflicts With Other Witnesses - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Testimony provided to the US House Oversight Committee by President Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, is inconsistent with the testimony of other witnesses, Fox News reported, citing a House oversight panel aide.
On Friday, a transcript of James Biden’s testimony to lawmakers was released, which was a part of an impeachment inquiry led by the House Oversight and Judiciary committees. The inquiry is rooted in allegations of foreign influence peddling and bribery
by the Biden family.
James Biden’s testimony conflicts with testimony provided to lawmakers by Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his business associate, Tony Bobulinski, the aide reportedly said.
14 December 2023, 17:58 GMT
Hunter Biden and Bobulinski testified that Joe Biden met with the pair, as well as James Biden, at a California hotel, the report said. However, James Biden testified that such a meeting never occurred, the report said.
On Wednesday, House lawmakers held a closed-door deposition with Hunter Biden, for which they also released a transcript. Hunter Biden will appear for a public hearing in the future, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said.
Hunter Biden denies that his father either profited from or engaged in his business activities.