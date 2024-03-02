https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/putins-address-to-youth-festival-its-up-to-you-to-create-safe-world-1117091765.html

Putin's Address to Youth Festival: 'It's Up to You to Create Safe World'

Participants of the World Youth Festival dream about what a safe world should be like and it is up to them to create it, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“You are the young generation. You dream of what a safe world can and should be and it is up to you to create it,” Putin said in an address to festival participants. He noted that the festival will provide an opportunity to discuss this with peers. "I am sure that your discussions will be interesting and useful to the widest audience, as well as your impressions about the events that will take place at the festival venues. And of course [your impressions] about Russia, about the people who live here. You will personally be able to see that, for example, a smile for us is not forced, but a sincere expression of feelings; and if we give our word, we always keep it," the Russian president said. He emphasized that Russia is being built as a country of opportunities for young people. “We believe in you, young people. And we are building Russia as a country of opportunities for young people. And of course, we are always open to dialogue,” Putin said. The World Youth Festival takes place from March 1 to 7 in the federal territory of Sirius. The organizer of the festival is Rosmolodezh, while Sputnik is an official media partner.

