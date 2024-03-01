https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/many-world-youth-festival-participants-face-pressure-in-their-countries---russian-agency-1117076347.html
"We have a huge number of young people from all over the world … Many of them faced some kind of pressure from their countries, an attitude that was not always friendly, but this did not stop the guys at all. [They] all arrived, everyone is here, everyone is open and ready for friendship and communication," Razuvaeva told reporters at a press conference on the festival's opening day. The World Youth Festival is taking place from March 1–7 in the federal territory of Sirius, located in Russia's southern Krasnodar Territory on the Black Sea coast. It brings together 20,000 young Russian and foreign experts in various fields from over 180 countries to discuss the most pressing international issues. The festival's organizer is Rosmolodezh. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.
SIRIUS, Krasnodar Territory (Sputnik) - Many foreigners who have come to Russia to take part in the World Youth Festival faced pressure in their countries, but were not discouraged by it, Ksenia Razuvaeva, the head of the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh), said on Friday.
"We have a huge number of young people from all over the world … Many of them faced some kind of pressure from their countries, an attitude that was not always friendly, but this did not stop the guys at all. [They] all arrived, everyone is here, everyone is open and ready for friendship and communication,"
Razuvaeva told reporters at a press conference on the festival's opening day.
The World Youth Festival is taking place
from March 1–7 in the federal territory of Sirius, located in Russia's southern Krasnodar Territory on the Black Sea coast. It brings together 20,000 young Russian and foreign experts in various fields from over 180 countries to discuss the most pressing international issues. The festival's organizer is Rosmolodezh.
Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.