https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/many-world-youth-festival-participants-face-pressure-in-their-countries---russian-agency-1117076347.html

Many World Youth Festival Participants Face Pressure in Their Countries - Russian Agency

Many World Youth Festival Participants Face Pressure in Their Countries - Russian Agency

Sputnik International

Many foreigners who have come to Russia to take part in the World Youth Festival faced pressure in their countries, but were not discouraged by it, Ksenia Razuvaeva, the head of the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh), said on Friday.

2024-03-01T14:23+0000

2024-03-01T14:23+0000

2024-03-01T14:23+0000

world

russia

krasnodar territory

world youth festival 2024

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/01/1117075967_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e46e5769eecf11eca8b106f8a9952ad8.jpg

"We have a huge number of young people from all over the world … Many of them faced some kind of pressure from their countries, an attitude that was not always friendly, but this did not stop the guys at all. [They] all arrived, everyone is here, everyone is open and ready for friendship and communication," Razuvaeva told reporters at a press conference on the festival's opening day. The World Youth Festival is taking place from March 1–7 in the federal territory of Sirius, located in Russia's southern Krasnodar Territory on the Black Sea coast. It brings together 20,000 young Russian and foreign experts in various fields from over 180 countries to discuss the most pressing international issues. The festival's organizer is Rosmolodezh. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/world-youth-festival-2024-kicks-off-in-russia-on-friday-1117071685.html

russia

krasnodar territory

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world youth festival, world youth festival in russia, sirius territory