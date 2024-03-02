Ukraine is ‘Major Defeat’ for West Who Has Been ‘Dominating Planet Earth’

International
University of Houston professor of History Dr. Gerald Horne told radio Sputnik on Friday that the West has been defeated in Ukraine and needs to "get accustomed to a bitter new reality."
The conflict in Ukraine represents a major defeat for powers who have gotten used to "dominating planet Earth for hundreds of years" and are going to have to "get accustomed to a bitter new reality," Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of History at the University of Houston told Sputnik's The Critical Hour on Friday.The topic of discussion was French PM Emmanuel Macron's comments that he would not rule out sending NATO troops into Ukraine to fight Russia, which led to several of Macron's allies, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ruling out the possibility.Russian President Vladimir Putin in turn warned against the escalations, saying that it could lead to nuclear war. "Everything that they are thinking up now, that they are scaring the world with, it all really poses the threat of a conflict involving nuclear weapons, and therefore, the destruction of civilization. Don't they understand this?" Putin asked during his annual state-of-the-nation speech.Horne explained that NATO's position is "the worst of both worlds," because "it is enmeshed in a war it cannot win, but it can't afford to lose. And when you are in such a corner, inevitably, it leads to the kinds of intemperate remarks of Mr. Macron, it leads to Rishi Sunak of London dispatching the flower of British youth to an uncertain fate in Ukraine," he said, referring to comments by Scholz that there are already UK personnel in Ukraine operating Storm Shadow missile launches."I think taxpayers and US citizens should ask themselves how all these think thanks and bureaucrats at the State Department and Pentagon… manage this kind of potential quagmire that NATO and the United States are now enmeshed in?"The international situation is not what the White House bargained for, Horne said, but "rather than make a sober assessment and trying to make the best out of this rather daunting situation, they're floating ideas about nuclear conflict, they're floating ideas about escalation in Ukraine, they're floating rather harebrained ideas concerning Russia, supposedly putting weapons in outer space."Horne also discussed the ongoing and expanding conflict in the Middle East, the Indonesian election and US Air Force service member Aaron Bushnell's self-immolation protest against the war in Gaza.
On Friday, French PM Emmanuel Macron stood by his earlier comments that NATO troops may be deployed to Ukraine, saying he wanted to maintain a “strategic ambiguity” on the situation. Meanwhile, other European leaders issued emphatic statements ruling out the possibility.
The conflict in Ukraine represents a major defeat for powers who have gotten used to “dominating planet Earth for hundreds of years” and are going to have to “get accustomed to a bitter new reality,” Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of History at the University of Houston told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Friday.
The topic of discussion was French PM Emmanuel Macron’s comments that he would not rule out sending NATO troops into Ukraine to fight Russia, which led to several of Macron’s allies, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ruling out the possibility.
Russian President Vladimir Putin in turn warned against the escalations, saying that it could lead to nuclear war. “Everything that they are thinking up now, that they are scaring the world with, it all really poses the threat of a conflict involving nuclear weapons, and therefore, the destruction of civilization. Don’t they understand this?” Putin asked during his annual state-of-the-nation speech.
“[Western politicians] have already forgotten what war is,” Putin said, adding later that they apparently “Think that these are just some cartoons.”
Horne explained that NATO’s position is “the worst of both worlds,” because “it is enmeshed in a war it cannot win, but it can’t afford to lose. And when you are in such a corner, inevitably, it leads to the kinds of intemperate remarks of Mr. Macron, it leads to Rishi Sunak of London dispatching the flower of British youth to an uncertain fate in Ukraine,” he said, referring to comments by Scholz that there are already UK personnel in Ukraine operating Storm Shadow missile launches.
“I think taxpayers and US citizens should ask themselves how all these think thanks and bureaucrats at the State Department and Pentagon… manage this kind of potential quagmire that NATO and the United States are now enmeshed in?”
