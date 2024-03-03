International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/german-defense-minister-on-leak-discussing-scenarios-does-not-mean-giving-taurus-missiles-to-kiev-1117114154.html
German Defense Minister on Leak: Discussing Scenarios Does Not Mean Giving Taurus Missiles to Kiev
German Defense Minister on Leak: Discussing Scenarios Does Not Mean Giving Taurus Missiles to Kiev
Sputnik International
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Sunday that an audio recording published by Russian media showed German senior officers discussing "different scenarios" of events, not plans, and their conversation does not mean a "green light" to transferring Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.
2024-03-03T17:09+0000
2024-03-03T17:09+0000
world
boris pistorius
olaf scholz
ukraine
russia
germany
leaked audio
leaked conversations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109673104_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5eee2a84b3243ce14fe23bebddebf8ab.jpg
"The officers were doing what they were here to do: they were thinking about different scenarios, without making plans in any way. There should be no doubt: this did not and does not mean a green light for the use of Taurus missiles — neither from [German] Chancellor [Olaf Scholz] nor from me," Pistorius said during a special address on the published audio recording.He also expressed hope that the first results of an investigation into the audio recording will be ready early next week."There are no final results [of the probe] yet. I expect them to appear within the first few days of next week," Pistorius said during a special address on the leaked audio recording.He added that the publication was "part of an information war" that Russia was allegedly conducting and was aimed at undermining the country's unity."This is meant to reinforce the legend, the fairy tale that we are working on a war against Russia, which is completely absurd," Pistorius said, adding that Germany was working exclusively on providing aid to Ukraine.At the same time, Pistorius said he was unaware of any other leaks other than the recent one.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/german-defense-ministry-concerned-about-possibility-of-wider-secret-talks-leak---reports-1117092148.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/recent-leaks-prove-ukraine-conflict-is-russias-resistance-to-nato-aggression-1117080365.html
ukraine
russia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109673104_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f502ff3b7c6e47688fd7734dc5d5d48f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
german military conversation leak, german military plot to attack crimean bridge, taurus missiles for ukraine, boris pistorius, investigation into audio leak
german military conversation leak, german military plot to attack crimean bridge, taurus missiles for ukraine, boris pistorius, investigation into audio leak

German Defense Minister on Leak: Discussing Scenarios Does Not Mean Giving Taurus Missiles to Kiev

17:09 GMT 03.03.2024
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertGermany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, March 20, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2024
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Sunday that an audio recording published by Russian media showed German senior officers discussing "different scenarios" of events, not plans, and their conversation does not mean a "green light" to transferring Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.
"The officers were doing what they were here to do: they were thinking about different scenarios, without making plans in any way. There should be no doubt: this did not and does not mean a green light for the use of Taurus missiles — neither from [German] Chancellor [Olaf Scholz] nor from me," Pistorius said during a special address on the published audio recording.
A guard stands at the entrance of the German Defense Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2024
World
German Defense Ministry Concerned About Possibility of Wider Secret Talks Leak - Reports
Yesterday, 16:28 GMT
He also expressed hope that the first results of an investigation into the audio recording will be ready early next week.
"There are no final results [of the probe] yet. I expect them to appear within the first few days of next week," Pistorius said during a special address on the leaked audio recording.
A Russian serviceman of the 55th motorised rifle brigade of the Central Military District patrols an area amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2024
World
Recent Leaks Prove Ukraine Conflict is Russia's Resistance to NATO Aggression
1 March, 18:54 GMT
He added that the publication was "part of an information war" that Russia was allegedly conducting and was aimed at undermining the country's unity.
"This is meant to reinforce the legend, the fairy tale that we are working on a war against Russia, which is completely absurd," Pistorius said, adding that Germany was working exclusively on providing aid to Ukraine.
At the same time, Pistorius said he was unaware of any other leaks other than the recent one.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала