German Defense Minister on Leak: Discussing Scenarios Does Not Mean Giving Taurus Missiles to Kiev

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Sunday that an audio recording published by Russian media showed German senior officers discussing "different scenarios" of events, not plans, and their conversation does not mean a "green light" to transferring Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

"The officers were doing what they were here to do: they were thinking about different scenarios, without making plans in any way. There should be no doubt: this did not and does not mean a green light for the use of Taurus missiles — neither from [German] Chancellor [Olaf Scholz] nor from me," Pistorius said during a special address on the published audio recording.He also expressed hope that the first results of an investigation into the audio recording will be ready early next week."There are no final results [of the probe] yet. I expect them to appear within the first few days of next week," Pistorius said during a special address on the leaked audio recording.He added that the publication was "part of an information war" that Russia was allegedly conducting and was aimed at undermining the country's unity."This is meant to reinforce the legend, the fairy tale that we are working on a war against Russia, which is completely absurd," Pistorius said, adding that Germany was working exclusively on providing aid to Ukraine.At the same time, Pistorius said he was unaware of any other leaks other than the recent one.

