https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/recent-leaks-prove-ukraine-conflict-is-russias-resistance-to-nato-aggression-1117080365.html

Recent Leaks Prove Ukraine Conflict is Russia's Resistance to NATO Aggression

Recent Leaks Prove Ukraine Conflict is Russia's Resistance to NATO Aggression

Sputnik International

A recording of high-ranking German officers' conversation has added to a pile of evidence indicating NATO's deep involvement in Ukraine's conflict, as well as raising questions about the transatlantic alliance's highly provocative behavior, Western military veterans told Sputnik.

2024-03-01T18:54+0000

2024-03-01T18:54+0000

2024-03-01T18:54+0000

russia

world

military & intelligence

earl rasmussen

emmanuel macron

ukraine

crimea

nato

us army

margarita simonyan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116926986_0:0:3006:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_a92458df1b7c3fa0491419462769de98.jpg

A transcript of chatter between high-ranking German officers that was released by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT and Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, suggests that the West is growing desperate, according to Earl Rasmussen, a retired lieutenant colonel with over 20 years in the US Army and an international consultant.During the conversation, Bundeswehr representatives discussed a potential attack on the Crimea Bridge with one of the officers claiming that more than 10 or even 20 missiles may be needed to destroy it. Another mentioned the planned trip to Ukraine on February 21 to coordinate attacks on Russian objects."Everyone knows Crimea is never going back to Ukraine, no matter what negotiations are," Rasmussen said.Germany's Participation Would be 'Act of War'If the plot discussed by the German officers were to be implemented it would be an "act of war", according to the expert."Definitely it is an act of war," he said. "Just like the Nord Stream pipeline was really an act of war. And yet they just kind of let it happen and with no response from European countries. Germany specifically stood there right next to [US] President [Joe] Biden and just kind of like, 'okay'."According to Rasmussen, where these missiles are fired from and who's behind the button are important details.NATO Trying to Drag Russia Into Direct ConflictMeanwhile, a rift is deepening within NATO ranks as the Ukrainian military continues to retreat, according to the retired lieutenant colonel. "They're in a very critical, desperate situation," he noted.Perhaps, in a bid to "unite" the bloc's member-states, the NATO leadership is trying to turn the ongoing conflict into an "existential one", Rasmussen presumed.If that's the case, "it's careless, reckless, dangerous," argued the military veteran: "I don't know if there's money involved, or if there's pressure from the US. It just doesn't make sense. The populations are against this. You know, three-fourths of the population is against it in France. I would gather the same amount, maybe more in Germany. So if the populations realized what their politicians are doing, I don't know what would happen."For his part, Mikael Valtersson, a former officer of the Swedish Armed Forces/Air Defense and former chief of staff with the Sweden Democrats, argued that "It's not in Russia's interest to escalate the conflict and risk an all-out war with the West." According to him, Russia "wins diplomatically by showing restraint."Russia's Existential StruggleThe admission by a senior European official that NATO forces have been deployed for quite a while in Ukraine alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's acknowledgment that British and French military are assisting Ukrainians to fire SCALP and Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles at Russia's targets could prompt a shift in the perception of the conflict, according to Valtersson.This revelation makes it easier for the Russian leadership to show that the conflict is not actually about a Russo-Ukrainian confrontation but a struggle between the entire Western world and Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/full-transcript-of-german-top-military-officials-leaked-plot-to-attack-crimean-bridge-1117078481.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/german-bundeswehr-chatter-nato-teetering-on-edge-of-direct-conflict-with-russia--1117078308.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/russia-has-to-call-for-bundestag-probe-into-alleged-german-plot-to-strike-crimean-bridge---official-1117071549.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/russias-rapid-growth-shows-immunity-to-wests-cold-war-tricks-that-sapped-ussr-1117059915.html

russia

ukraine

crimea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

ukraine war, nato presence in ukraine, german officers discussed strike on crimean bridge, us spec ops deployed in ukraine, macron proposed sending nato troops to ukraine, nato is fighting against russia in ukraine