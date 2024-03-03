International
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
World Youth Festival in Russia Can Reshape Global Agenda — Official
World Youth Festival in Russia Can Reshape Global Agenda — Official
Deputy Speaker of the State Duma — the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia — Boris Chernyshov believes that the World Youth Festival being held in Russia can influence the global agenda.
russia
russia
world youth festival 2024
krasnodar territory
state duma
“When the guys return to their countries, they will tell [people there] what Russia is like. It’s impossible to fall in love with Russia just looking at the globe, how big it is," Chernyshov said. "You need to feel communication with your peers, how adults communicate," he told Sputnik on the sidelines of the World Youth Festival when asked how the event can influence the global situation. "Having came here, fall in love and stay forever with Russia is the key contribution of the festival.”The World Youth Festival is taking place from March 1–7 in the federal territory of Sirius, located in Russia's southern Krasnodar Territory on the Black Sea coast.It brings together 20,000 young Russian and foreign experts in various fields from over 180 countries to discuss the most pressing international issues. The festival's organizer is Rosmolodezh.Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/putins-address-to-youth-festival-its-up-to-you-to-create-safe-world-1117091765.html
russia
krasnodar territory
17:20 GMT 03.03.2024
The photo shows the Flag Parade ceremony during the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 World Youth Festival at the Sirius federal territory, Krasnodar region, Russia.
Deputy Speaker of the State Duma — the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia — Boris Chernyshov believes that the World Youth Festival being held in Russia can influence the global agenda.
“When the guys return to their countries, they will tell [people there] what Russia is like. It’s impossible to fall in love with Russia just looking at the globe, how big it is," Chernyshov said.
"You need to feel communication with your peers, how adults communicate," he told Sputnik on the sidelines of the World Youth Festival when asked how the event can influence the global situation. "Having came here, fall in love and stay forever with Russia is the key contribution of the festival.”
The World Youth Festival is taking place from March 1–7 in the federal territory of Sirius, located in Russia's southern Krasnodar Territory on the Black Sea coast.
It brings together 20,000 young Russian and foreign experts in various fields from over 180 countries to discuss the most pressing international issues. The festival's organizer is Rosmolodezh.
Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.
