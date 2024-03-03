https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/world-youth-festival-in-russia-can-reshape-global-agenda--official-1117106209.html

World Youth Festival in Russia Can Reshape Global Agenda — Official

World Youth Festival in Russia Can Reshape Global Agenda — Official

Sputnik International

Deputy Speaker of the State Duma — the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia — Boris Chernyshov believes that the World Youth Festival being held in Russia can influence the global agenda.

2024-03-03T17:20+0000

2024-03-03T17:20+0000

2024-03-03T17:20+0000

russia

russia

world youth festival 2024

krasnodar territory

state duma

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/03/1117105874_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_41b1b74bd445b8d5c128e8f930e5f4d3.jpg

“When the guys return to their countries, they will tell [people there] what Russia is like. It’s impossible to fall in love with Russia just looking at the globe, how big it is," Chernyshov said. "You need to feel communication with your peers, how adults communicate," he told Sputnik on the sidelines of the World Youth Festival when asked how the event can influence the global situation. "Having came here, fall in love and stay forever with Russia is the key contribution of the festival.”The World Youth Festival is taking place from March 1–7 in the federal territory of Sirius, located in Russia's southern Krasnodar Territory on the Black Sea coast.It brings together 20,000 young Russian and foreign experts in various fields from over 180 countries to discuss the most pressing international issues. The festival's organizer is Rosmolodezh.Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/putins-address-to-youth-festival-its-up-to-you-to-create-safe-world-1117091765.html

russia

krasnodar territory

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world yout festival, 2024 world youth festival, world youth festival in russia