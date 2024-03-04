International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/german-ambassador-summoned-to-russian-foreign-ministry-over-bundeswehr-audio-leak-1117119664.html
German Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry Over Bundeswehr Audio Leak
German Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry Over Bundeswehr Audio Leak
Sputnik International
German Ambassador in Moscow Alexander Graf Lambsdorff was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday, a source told Sputnik.
2024-03-04T07:04+0000
2024-03-04T07:04+0000
world
alexander graf lambsdorff
boris pistorius
russia
moscow
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116301155_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d24dc0d1f4bdc7929a49ad0b5c5c2126.jpg
"The German ambassador was summoned to the [Russian] Foreign Ministry today," the source said. A conversation between senior German military officers on security topics concerning Russia and Ukraine was published by Russian media on Friday. Later, German news agency DPA reported that the tape was authentic. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said, in turn, expressed hope that the first results of an investigation into the audio recording will be ready early next week.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/germanys-opposition-requests-meeting-in-parliament-over-leaked-military-audio---secretary-1117117154.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116301155_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_75ab941575e059defffeb35c8fe62d7d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
german ambassador in moscow, alexander graf lambsdorff, russian foreign ministry, bundeswehr audio leak
german ambassador in moscow, alexander graf lambsdorff, russian foreign ministry, bundeswehr audio leak

German Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry Over Bundeswehr Audio Leak

07:04 GMT 04.03.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy BelousovBuilding of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is pictured in central Moscow, Russia
Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is pictured in central Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Ambassador in Moscow Alexander Graf Lambsdorff was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday, a source told Sputnik.
"The German ambassador was summoned to the [Russian] Foreign Ministry today," the source said.
A conversation between senior German military officers on security topics concerning Russia and Ukraine was published by Russian media on Friday. Later, German news agency DPA reported that the tape was authentic.
German Flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2024
World
Germany's Opposition Requests Meeting in Parliament Over Leaked Military Audio
01:30 GMT
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said, in turn, expressed hope that the first results of an investigation into the audio recording will be ready early next week.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала