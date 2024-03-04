https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/german-ambassador-summoned-to-russian-foreign-ministry-over-bundeswehr-audio-leak-1117119664.html

German Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry Over Bundeswehr Audio Leak

German Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry Over Bundeswehr Audio Leak

Sputnik International

German Ambassador in Moscow Alexander Graf Lambsdorff was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday, a source told Sputnik.

2024-03-04T07:04+0000

2024-03-04T07:04+0000

2024-03-04T07:04+0000

world

alexander graf lambsdorff

boris pistorius

russia

moscow

russian foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116301155_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d24dc0d1f4bdc7929a49ad0b5c5c2126.jpg

"The German ambassador was summoned to the [Russian] Foreign Ministry today," the source said. A conversation between senior German military officers on security topics concerning Russia and Ukraine was published by Russian media on Friday. Later, German news agency DPA reported that the tape was authentic. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said, in turn, expressed hope that the first results of an investigation into the audio recording will be ready early next week.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/germanys-opposition-requests-meeting-in-parliament-over-leaked-military-audio---secretary-1117117154.html

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

german ambassador in moscow, alexander graf lambsdorff, russian foreign ministry, bundeswehr audio leak