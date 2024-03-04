https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/pentagon-leak-suspect-teixeira-pleads-guilty-accepts-16-year-sentence---court-filing-1117129397.html

Pentagon Leak Suspect Teixeira Pleads Guilty, Accepts 16-Year Sentence - Court Filing

Pentagon Leak Suspect Teixeira Pleads Guilty, Accepts 16-Year Sentence - Court Filing

Sputnik International

Former US national guardsman Jack Teixeira has pleaded guilty to six counts related to leaking top-secret military intelligence documents and accepted a potential prison term of 200 months or more than 16 years, according to a court document published on Monday

2024-03-04T16:54+0000

2024-03-04T16:54+0000

2024-03-04T16:54+0000

americas

us

jack teixeira

pentagon

pentagon leaks

military & intelligence

us intelligence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/04/1117129647_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2eacf8fb971270bc0254ff75b93f4595.jpg

"Defendant understands and acknowledges that, as of the date of this agreement, the US Attorney intends to recommend that Defendant be incarcerated for 200 months,” states the document, which Teixeira signed. “Defendant agrees not to seek any downward departures under the US Sentencing Guidelines.” Initially, Teixeira pleaded not guilty to all counts but reportedly changed his mind last week.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/report-accused-pentagon-leaker-teixeira-was-nicknamed-active-shooter-kid-by-colleagues-1115826738.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us intelligence leaks, us military leaks, leaked us documents, biggest security leaks