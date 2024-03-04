International
Pentagon Leak Suspect Teixeira Pleads Guilty, Accepts 16-Year Sentence - Court Filing
Pentagon Leak Suspect Teixeira Pleads Guilty, Accepts 16-Year Sentence - Court Filing
Sputnik International
Former US national guardsman Jack Teixeira has pleaded guilty to six counts related to leaking top-secret military intelligence documents and accepted a potential prison term of 200 months or more than 16 years, according to a court document published on Monday
"Defendant understands and acknowledges that, as of the date of this agreement, the US Attorney intends to recommend that Defendant be incarcerated for 200 months," states the document, which Teixeira signed. "Defendant agrees not to seek any downward departures under the US Sentencing Guidelines." Initially, Teixeira pleaded not guilty to all counts but reportedly changed his mind last week.
Pentagon Leak Suspect Teixeira Pleads Guilty, Accepts 16-Year Sentence - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US national guardsman Jack Teixeira has pleaded guilty to six counts related to leaking top-secret military intelligence documents and accepted a potential prison term of 200 months or more than 16 years, according to a court document published on Monday.
"Defendant understands and acknowledges that, as of the date of this agreement, the US Attorney intends to recommend that Defendant be incarcerated for 200 months," states the document, which Teixeira signed. "Defendant agrees not to seek any downward departures under the US Sentencing Guidelines."

US authorities arrested Teixeira in April and indicted him on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to national defense. The documents purportedly contained information regarding the conflict in Ukraine, US espionage activities, and other national security matters.

Initially, Teixeira pleaded not guilty to all counts but reportedly changed his mind last week.
