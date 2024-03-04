https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/abrams-himars-nasams-and-iris-ts-list-of-pricey-nato-weapons-russia-has-destroyed-in-ukraine-1117124676.html

Abrams, HIMARS, NASAMS and IRIS-Ts: List of Pricey NATO Weapons Russia Has Destroyed in Ukraine

NATO has sent $125 billion-worth of its “best in the world” military equipment to Ukraine over the past two years to fuel the proxy war against Russia, only to see much of it smashed on the battlefield, or worse, captured. Sputnik lists off the most sophisticated and costly NATO systems Russia has destroyed to date, with the evidence to prove it.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blasted Kiev’s Western partners over the weekend, saying the holdup in the delivery of new weapons assistance is “unacceptable” and won’t soon be forgotten.NATO countries, perhaps wary at some intuitive level of the reputational damage their equipment has taken over the past two years of fighting, have hesitated to further ramp up assistance. Commitments of some $125+ billion in arms aid delivered to Kiev between 2022 and 2024 have shrunken dramatically to mere billions so far in 2024, with US lawmakers holding up $61 billion in support as Congress debates more pressing issues, while America’s allies offers of assistance prove underwhelming, especially compared to support sent previously.Western Arms Destroyed in UkraineThe lull in aid deliveries provides an opportunity to reflect on some of the sophisticated, high tech, and costly weapons already sent to Kiev, tens of billions of dollars-worth of which have now been turned into scrap metal by the Russian military.Eisenhower’s Prescient WarningThe jaw-dropping prices of many of the NATO weapons systems listed above brings to mind a quote from a speech by Dwight D. Eisenhower, the former commander of Western Allied Forces during World War II and the 34th president of the United States.Sadly, Eisenhower’s advice hasn’t been heeded by America and NATO’s current crop of leaders, threatening the West, and the world, with disastrous consequences.

