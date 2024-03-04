https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/russia-monitors-nordic-response-drills-considers-them-provocative-1117120545.html
Russia Monitors Nordic Response Drills, Considers Them Provocative
Russia is monitoring NATO’s Nordic Response military drills that kicked off on Monday in Finland, Sweden and Norway, and considers them to be provocative, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.
“The military is monitoring, we have all the necessary means for this. Our political position is well known. We believe that these exercises are demonstratively provocative. Any exercises, especially that are held geographically close to the contact line, increase the risk of military incidents. Therefore, all necessary measures have been taken in order to ensure the defense capabilities of Russia,” the diplomat told reporters, adding that the NATO drills create additional risks in northern Europe.NATO's Nordic Response 2024 drills will take part in the northern parts of Norway, Finland and Sweden from March 4-15 with the participation of about 20,000 soldiers from 14 countries.
