https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/russia-monitors-nordic-response-drills-considers-them-provocative-1117120545.html

Russia Monitors Nordic Response Drills, Considers Them Provocative

Russia Monitors Nordic Response Drills, Considers Them Provocative

Sputnik International

Russia is monitoring NATO’s Nordic Response military drills that kicked off on Monday in Finland, Sweden and Norway, and considers them to be provocative, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

2024-03-04T08:48+0000

2024-03-04T08:48+0000

2024-03-04T08:48+0000

military

alexander grushko

russia

finland

sweden

nato

drills

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/16/1109762643_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1281fb24f4bf1b7209a110c16879d47b.jpg

“The military is monitoring, we have all the necessary means for this. Our political position is well known. We believe that these exercises are demonstratively provocative. Any exercises, especially that are held geographically close to the contact line, increase the risk of military incidents. Therefore, all necessary measures have been taken in order to ensure the defense capabilities of Russia,” the diplomat told reporters, adding that the NATO drills create additional risks in northern Europe.NATO's Nordic Response 2024 drills will take part in the northern parts of Norway, Finland and Sweden from March 4-15 with the participation of about 20,000 soldiers from 14 countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/poland-to-host-nato-led-dragon-24-drills-involving-20000-troops---general-staff-1116624637.html

russia

finland

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato’s nordic response military drills, military drills, russian deputy foreign minister, russia monitors, finland, sweden and norway