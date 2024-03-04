https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/russia-to-present-list-of-evidence-of-ukraines-use-of-toxic-substances-to-opcw-1117121040.html
Russia to Present List of Evidence of Ukraine’s Use of Toxic Substances to OPCW
Russia to Present List of Evidence of Ukraine’s Use of Toxic Substances to OPCW
Sputnik International
Russia is preparing a list of evidence showing that Ukrainian military forces use toxic substances and will present it to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Kirill Lysogorsky, who heads the Russian delegation to the OPCW, said on Monday.
2024-03-04T09:05+0000
2024-03-04T09:05+0000
2024-03-04T09:05+0000
world
organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)
russia
ukraine
melitopol
toxic chemicals
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107922/51/1079225185_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2374955accad98b5d6eec421d0275845.jpg
"We are drawing an evidence list and it will certainly be presented to the technical secretariat of the OPCW and to other organizations if necessary," Lysogorsky told reporters. Russia will raise the issue of the systematic use of toxic chemicals by Ukrainian military at the 105th session of OPCW Executive Council scheduled for Tuesday and will request the organization to assess that, the official said. On Sunday, the RT broadcaster reported that Ukraine was going to mix poisonous substances into the food in the canteens of Melitopol and carry out a mass murder there. The analysis established that it was an analogue of the US-made BZ chemical warfare agent.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/russia-to-withhold-part-of-contribution-to-opcw-that-funds-us-imposed-team-1115763956.html
russia
ukraine
melitopol
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107922/51/1079225185_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7234deafc6062064dcaa95965783429c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian military forces, use toxic substances, organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons, russian deputy minister, russian delegation to the opcw
ukrainian military forces, use toxic substances, organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons, russian deputy minister, russian delegation to the opcw
Russia to Present List of Evidence of Ukraine’s Use of Toxic Substances to OPCW
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is preparing a list of evidence showing that Ukrainian military forces use toxic substances and will present it to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Kirill Lysogorsky, who heads the Russian delegation to the OPCW, said on Monday.
"We are drawing an evidence list and it will certainly be presented to the technical secretariat of the OPCW and to other organizations if necessary," Lysogorsky told reporters.
Russia will raise the issue of the systematic use of toxic chemicals by Ukrainian military at the 105th session of OPCW Executive Council
scheduled for Tuesday and will request the organization to assess that, the official said.
23 December 2023, 08:04 GMT
On Sunday, the RT broadcaster reported that Ukraine was going to mix poisonous substances
into the food in the canteens of Melitopol and carry out a mass murder there. The analysis established that it was an analogue of the US-made BZ chemical warfare agent.