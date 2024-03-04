https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/russian-defense-ministry-confirms-us-made-abrams-tank-destroyed-near-avdeyevka-1117123228.html

Russian Defense Ministry Confirms US-Made Abrams Tank Wiped Out Near Avdeyevka

Russian Defense Ministry Confirms US-Made Abrams Tank Wiped Out Near Avdeyevka

Sputnik International

In February, Russian forces destroyed the first Abrams tank used by Ukraine in the special military operation zone near Avdeyevka. 04.03.2024, Sputnik International

2024-03-04T11:37+0000

2024-03-04T11:37+0000

2024-03-04T12:13+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

ukraine

avdeyevka

donetsk

russian armed forces

dmitry peskov

elliott abrams

abrams tanks

m1 abrams tank

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116468594_63:0:3704:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_48d97531aa0d34bf61a030ea158538ea.jpg

The Russian military has obliterated another Abrams tank belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdeyevka region over the past 24 hours, Russia's MoD revealed. According to the ministry, the Russian Armed Forces defeated Ukraine's troops and crippled the enemy's equipment in the Novokalinov, Mayorsk, Berdychy and Rozovka areas of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).Russian military brass also mentioned that its forces have occupied better positions in the area of Avdeyevka.Ukraine also lost as many as 360 soldiers on the Donetsk line and over 320 soldiers in the area of South Donetsk in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.The destruction of the first Abrams tank occurred on February 26 near the village of Berdychi. Russian soldiers wiped out multiple pieces of Ukrainian military equipment that day, one of which was a US-made Abrams tank. Commenting on the day's events, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the destruction of the first Abrams tank delivered to Kiev points to the determination of Russian soldiers to demilitarize Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/russian-forces-destroy-another-us-made-abrams-tank-near-avdeyevka-with-upyr-fpv-drone-1117115666.html

ukraine

avdeyevka

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, ukraine, avdeyevka, donetsk, russian armed forces, dmitry peskov, elliott abrams, abrams tanks, m1 abrams tank, m1a1 abrams tank