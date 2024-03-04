https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/russian-defense-ministry-confirms-us-made-abrams-tank-destroyed-near-avdeyevka-1117123228.html
Russian Defense Ministry Confirms US-Made Abrams Tank Wiped Out Near Avdeyevka
Russian Defense Ministry Confirms US-Made Abrams Tank Wiped Out Near Avdeyevka
In February, Russian forces destroyed the first Abrams tank used by Ukraine in the special military operation zone near Avdeyevka.
The Russian military has obliterated another Abrams tank belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdeyevka region over the past 24 hours, Russia's MoD revealed. According to the ministry, the Russian Armed Forces defeated Ukraine's troops and crippled the enemy's equipment in the Novokalinov, Mayorsk, Berdychy and Rozovka areas of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).Russian military brass also mentioned that its forces have occupied better positions in the area of Avdeyevka.Ukraine also lost as many as 360 soldiers on the Donetsk line and over 320 soldiers in the area of South Donetsk in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.The destruction of the first Abrams tank occurred on February 26 near the village of Berdychi. Russian soldiers wiped out multiple pieces of Ukrainian military equipment that day, one of which was a US-made Abrams tank. Commenting on the day's events, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the destruction of the first Abrams tank delivered to Kiev points to the determination of Russian soldiers to demilitarize Ukraine.
11:37 GMT 04.03.2024 (Updated: 12:13 GMT 04.03.2024)
In February, Russian forces destroyed the first Abrams tank used by Ukraine in the special military operation zone near Avdeyevka.
The Russian military has obliterated another Abrams tank
belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdeyevka region over the past 24 hours, Russia's MoD revealed.
"The enemy lost more than 490 soldiers, two tanks, including a US-made Abrams tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, including three US-made Bradley vehicles, three armored combat vehicles and 12 vehicles," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine also lost as many as 160 soldiers in the area of Kupyansk .
According to the ministry, the Russian Armed Forces defeated Ukraine's troops and crippled the enemy's equipment in the Novokalinov, Mayorsk, Berdychy and Rozovka areas of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Russian military brass also mentioned that its forces have occupied better positions in the area of Avdeyevka.
Ukraine also lost as many as 360 soldiers on the Donetsk line and over 320 soldiers in the area of South Donetsk in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
The destruction of the first Abrams tank occurred on February 26 near the village of Berdychi. Russian soldiers wiped out multiple pieces of Ukrainian military equipment that day, one of which was a US-made Abrams tank. Commenting on the day's events, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the destruction of the first Abrams tank delivered to Kiev points to the determination of Russian soldiers to demilitarize Ukraine.