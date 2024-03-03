https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/russian-forces-improve-front-line-positions-in-avdeyevka-and-donetsk-areas-1117102030.html

Russian Forces Improve Front Line Positions in Avdeyevka and Donetsk Areas

Russian forces repelled 14 attacks by the Ukrainian army in the Avdeyevka and Donetsk areas, eliminating up to 700 soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Near Avdeyevka, units of Battlegroup Tsentr improved front line positions and repelled 11 counterattacks by ... the Ukrainian Army in the areas of [the villages of] Tonenkoye, Orlovka, Pervomaiskoe, and Berdychi in the Donetsk People's Republic. Two attacks by assault groups of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Army were also repelled in the vicinity of the locality of Nyu-York in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said. In this area alone, Ukraine lost up to 460 troops both killed and wounded in the past 24 hours, with Russian forces also eliminating three tanks and five infantry fighting vehicles, the ministry added. A Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit, two Giatsint-B howitzers, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit were hit in the course of a counter-battery battle, the ministry said. In the Donetsk direction, Russian forces repelled three attacks by Ukraine, eliminating an ammunition depot and up to 240 troops, the ministry said. Kiev also lost two armored personnel carriers, three cars, and a US-made M777 artillery system, the ministry added. Meanwhile, in the Kupyansk area, Russia repelled five attacks by Ukraine, which lost up to 35 troops, two cars, two US-made M777 and M198 howitzers, and a D-20 howitzer, the ministry said. Meanwhile, in the Kherson region, the Russian Army repelled an attack by Kiev in the area of the village of Robotino, eliminating more than 40 servicemen, two M777 artillery systems, and five vehicles, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers, and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, the ministry added. In the South Donetsk area, Russian forces destroyed up to 250 Ukrainian soldiers, three cars, and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit, as well as a D-20 howitzer, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units, and a Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) combat vehicle, the ministry said. Russian air defense systems also downed 143 Ukrainian drones, including a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB-2, and two HIMARS MLRS missiles, the ministry said. The drones were shot down over the Donetsk People's Republic, Kharkov, Kherson, Zaporozhye, and Sumy regions, the ministry noted.

