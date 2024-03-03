https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/russian-forces-destroy-another-us-made-abrams-tank-near-avdeyevka-with-upyr-fpv-drone-1117115666.html

Russian Forces Destroy Another US-Made Abrams Tank Near Avdeyevka With Upyr Drones

Russian Forces Destroy Another US-Made Abrams Tank Near Avdeyevka With Upyr Drones

Sputnik International

Another American Abrams tank was destroyed by the Russian troops with FPV drones, a representative of the UAV's manufacturer told Sputnik.

2024-03-03T18:31+0000

2024-03-03T18:31+0000

2024-03-03T18:54+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

avdeyevka

ukraine

dmitry peskov

defense ministry

rpg-7

drone

m1a2 abrams

abrams tanks

m1 abrams tank

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116923259_0:0:750:421_1920x0_80_0_0_25af95a145fa0e4cce41311732ece27a.jpg

“Today, near Avdeyevka, our Upyr drones destroyed an Abrams tank," a representative of the drone manufacturer said. "It was destroyed by fighters from the Tsentr group." "The American vehicle came close to our positions [and] the infantrymen shot out its track with an RPG-7 grenade launcher," the company representative added. "The stopped tank was burned by a crew of FPV drones. They used 2 kamikaze [drone] Upyr of our production."Russian soldiers have already destroyed two US-made Abrams tanks near Avdeyevka, also with the help of FPV-drones.The battle took place on February 26 near the village of Berdychi. Russian soldiers destroyed several pieces of equipment of the Ukraine armed forces that day, including tan US-made Abrams tank.The destruction of the first Abrams tank supplied to Kiev shows that Russian soldiers are determined to demilitarize Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on developments that day."From the very beginning, our fighters said that these tanks would burn as well as others, but in general, as you and I know from the daily reports of the Defense Ministry, this is the daily, systematic, professional and selfless work of our soldiers, who demilitarize Ukraine and do it daily," Peskov told reporters.The US Department of Defense declined to confirm or give any comment following reports about the destruction of the first Abrams tank on the battlefield in Ukraine, and referred all inquiries to Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/exclusive-how-us-tank-worth-millions-of-dollars-was-defeated-by-cheap-russian-drone-1117079419.html

avdeyevka

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

avdiivka, abrams tank, upyr dronel, russian special military operation, russian troops destroyed american tank, russia destroys us-made tank