International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/scholz-speaks-up-against-assanges-extradition-to-us-due-to-prosecution-threat-1117129888.html
Scholz Speaks Up Against Assange's Extradition to US Due to Prosecution Threat
Scholz Speaks Up Against Assange's Extradition to US Due to Prosecution Threat
Sputnik International
UK courts providing protection to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would be a positive step as he could face criminal prosecution for disclosure of state secrets if he is extradited to the United States, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday
2024-03-04T17:02+0000
2024-03-04T17:02+0000
world
julian assange
olaf scholz
united kingdom (uk)
wikileaks
european court of human rights (echr)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083083672_0:183:3072:1911_1920x0_80_0_0_a229484fff356e29e90e33790d48c6ec.jpg
"I am of the opinion that it would be good if the UK courts gave him the necessary protection, because he should expect prosecution in the US, taking into account the fact he disclosed US state secrets," Scholz was quoted as saying by the German broadcaster Tagesschau. In February, a UK court held hearings to consider the US extradition request for Assange. Judges Victoria Sharp and Jeremy Johnson said they would issue their ruling later. Later, Wikileaks said that Assange will have his last chance to prevent his extradition to the US at a hearing in a UK court in March. One of the last means of preventing his transfer to the US may be an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. Assange lost his previous appeal at the UK High Court last June.WikiLeaks was founded by Assange in 2006 but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began publishing large-scale leaks of classified government information, including from the US.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/us-always-planned-for-assange-to-die-in-prison-1116910930.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083083672_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_be2f4e7738b8b8363bc4de0fa5092ca2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
assange case, what did assange do, who is assange, where is assange, is assange in jail, is assange in prison, is assange going to us
assange case, what did assange do, who is assange, where is assange, is assange in jail, is assange in prison, is assange going to us

Scholz Speaks Up Against Assange's Extradition to US Due to Prosecution Threat

17:02 GMT 04.03.2024
© AFP 2023 / JOHN THYSProtesters hold a sign to support WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in front of the EU British Embassy in Brussels on December 07, 2020
Protesters hold a sign to support WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in front of the EU British Embassy in Brussels on December 07, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2024
© AFP 2023 / JOHN THYS
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK courts providing protection to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would be a positive step as he could face criminal prosecution for disclosure of state secrets if he is extradited to the United States, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.
"I am of the opinion that it would be good if the UK courts gave him the necessary protection, because he should expect prosecution in the US, taking into account the fact he disclosed US state secrets," Scholz was quoted as saying by the German broadcaster Tagesschau.
In February, a UK court held hearings to consider the US extradition request for Assange. Judges Victoria Sharp and Jeremy Johnson said they would issue their ruling later. Later, Wikileaks said that Assange will have his last chance to prevent his extradition to the US at a hearing in a UK court in March.

Assange, an Australian citizen, was transferred to London's high-security Belmarsh prison in April 2019 on bail breach charges. In the US, he faces prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining classified information and disclosing it in the public domain. If convicted, the WikiLeaks founder could face 175 years in prison.

A police officer stands in front of the banner with a photo of Julian Assange near the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2024
Analysis
US ‘Always Planned’ For Assange to Die in Prison
22 February, 02:04 GMT
One of the last means of preventing his transfer to the US may be an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. Assange lost his previous appeal at the UK High Court last June.
WikiLeaks was founded by Assange in 2006 but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began publishing large-scale leaks of classified government information, including from the US.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала