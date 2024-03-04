https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/us-supreme-court-overturns-colorados-decision-to-exclude-trump-from-ballot-1117128170.html

US Supreme Court Overturns Colorado’s Decision to Exclude Trump From Ballot

The US Supreme Court on Monday reversed a Colorado Supreme Court decision that excluded former President Donald Trump from 2024 presidential primary ballots in the state

"For the reasons given, responsibility for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates rests with Congress and not the States. The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand," the US Supreme Court said in its decision. "The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court is reversed." Following the US Supreme Court ruling overturning the Colorado decision, Trump called the decision a "big win" for the United States.

