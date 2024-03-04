https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/us-supreme-court-overturns-colorados-decision-to-exclude-trump-from-ballot-1117128170.html
US Supreme Court Overturns Colorado’s Decision to Exclude Trump From Ballot
The US Supreme Court on Monday reversed a Colorado Supreme Court decision that excluded former President Donald Trump from 2024 presidential primary ballots in the state
"For the reasons given, responsibility for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates rests with Congress and not the States. The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand," the US Supreme Court said in its decision. "The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court is reversed." Following the US Supreme Court ruling overturning the Colorado decision, Trump called the decision a "big win" for the United States.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court on Monday reversed a Colorado Supreme Court decision that excluded former President Donald Trump from 2024 presidential primary ballots in the state.
"For the reasons given, responsibility for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates rests with Congress and not the States. The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand," the US Supreme Court said in its decision. "The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court is reversed."
Colorado and other states have attempted to remove Trump from election ballots, citing his ties to the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riot and a constitutional provision that could ban participants of insurrection from holding public office.
Following the US Supreme Court ruling overturning the Colorado decision
, Trump called the decision a "big win
" for the United States.