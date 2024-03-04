https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/russia-ready-for-productive-relations-with-us-regardless-of-who-wins-election-1117127465.html
Russia Ready for 'Productive' Relations With US Regardless of Who Wins Election
Sputnik International
Russia does not care who will be elected as the next US president as it is ready to have a "productive relationship" with whoever ends up in the White House, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday
SIRIUS, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia does not care who will be elected as the next US president as it is ready to have a "productive relationship" with whoever ends up in the White House, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday.
"We do not care at all who is elected president of the United States. We are ready to establish a productive relationship with any person elected, which is something [Russian President] Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has stated on numerous occasions. That is our policy
," Medvedev told the Znanie (Knowledge) education forum taking place on the sidelines of the Russian-hosted World Youth Festival
.
At the moment, the remaining US Republican Party presidential hopefuls are former US President Donald Trump
and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley
. Trump has secured robust victories in all the states where the Republican primaries took place to date, except one — the Democrat-majority District of Columbia, where Haley secured more votes on Sunday.
On the Democratic Party side, incumbent US President Joe Biden
won in a landslide the party's primaries in New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada and Michigan. Biden's competition
includes writer Marianne Williamson, who suspended her campaign in February, but announced later that she was going to resume, while his other rival is Congressman Dean Phillips.
The independent candidates continuing their campaigns include the son of US Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy Jr., philosopher Cornel West and physician and activist Jill Stein.
The next Democrat and Republican primary vote will take place on March 5
in 16 states in an event dubbed Super Tuesday, when the greatest number of states cast primary ballots simultaneously. The US presidential election is slated for November.
The World Youth Festival is taking place in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory on the Black Sea coast from March 1-7. About 20,000 young Russian and foreign leaders from an array of fields, including business, media, international cooperation, culture, science and others, are gathered to exchange opinions on pressing issues of global importance.
Sputnik is an international media partner of the event.