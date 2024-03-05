https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/hamas-ready-to-reduce-number-of-palestinians-released-as-part-of-hostage-deal---reports-1117137264.html

Hamas Ready to Reduce Number of Palestinians Released as Part of Hostage Deal - Reports

Palestinian Hamas expressed its readiness to reduce the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released if the Israel agrees to allow more Palestinian civilians to the northern Gaza Strip, the Axios reported.

Mediators from Qatar and Egypt told Israeli negotiators during talks in Doha last week that the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza is a top priority for Hamas, the report said, adding that the Israeli delegation was surprised how important it was to Hamas. However, Israel sees such a move from Hamas as politically motivated, since it could strengthen the movement's position as a ruling body in the enclave, as well as deprive Israel of a point of leverage in the next phase of negotiations, the report read.On Sunday, the news portal reported that the framework of a proposed deal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip included an exchange of some 400 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel for 40 Israeli hostages. The draft deal also reportedly included a six-week pause in hostilities and a gradual return of Palestinians to the northern Gaza Strip.

