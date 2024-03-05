Hamas Ready to Reduce Number of Palestinians Released as Part of Hostage Deal - Reports
03:43 GMT 05.03.2024 (Updated: 03:45 GMT 05.03.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas has expressed its readiness to reduce the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released as part of a deal with Israel if the Jewish state agrees to allow more Palestinian civilians to the northern Gaza Strip, the Axios news portal reported, citing an Israeli official and a source.
Mediators from Qatar and Egypt told Israeli negotiators during talks in Doha last week that the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza is a top priority for Hamas, the report said, adding that the Israeli delegation was surprised how important it was to Hamas.
However, Israel sees such a move from Hamas as politically motivated, since it could strengthen the movement's position as a ruling body in the enclave, as well as deprive Israel of a point of leverage in the next phase of negotiations, the report read.
On Sunday, the news portal reported that the framework of a proposed deal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip included an exchange of some 400 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel for 40 Israeli hostages. The draft deal also reportedly included a six-week pause in hostilities and a gradual return of Palestinians to the northern Gaza Strip.