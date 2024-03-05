International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/pentagon-says-us-doesnt-operate-f-35s-in-ukraine-contrary-to-claims-from-singapore-1117136992.html
Pentagon Says US Doesn't Operate F-35s in Ukraine Contrary to Claims From Singapore
Pentagon Says US Doesn't Operate F-35s in Ukraine Contrary to Claims From Singapore
Sputnik International
A US Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik that the US does not operate F-35 fighter jets in Ukraine contrary to claims recently made by Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen.
2024-03-05T01:58+0000
2024-03-05T01:58+0000
world
military & intelligence
ng eng hen
f-35
pentagon
russia
ukraine
singapore
us arms for ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115126883_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_07b5c1371fb54b16fceb83ec9bab0e73.jpg
Last week, the Singaporean defense chief said during a session of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Procurement that the United States used F-35 fighter jets to locate and identify Russian air defense units in Ukraine and shared the information with its NATO partners. The United States has provided well over $75 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special operation in February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions. The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict. The Biden administration is eager to get more funding approved for Ukraine after it ran out of funds for Kiev in December and Congress has yet to approve more funding.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/mainstream-media-ignores-facts-russia-has-already-won-this-war-1117028979.html
russia
ukraine
singapore
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115126883_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4bf4aa2fa65a45d49dc50cdacf245919.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us arms for ukraine, singapore defense minister ng eng hen, ng eng hen f-35, does us provide ukraine with f-35, f-35 fighter jets in ukraine
us arms for ukraine, singapore defense minister ng eng hen, ng eng hen f-35, does us provide ukraine with f-35, f-35 fighter jets in ukraine

Pentagon Says US Doesn't Operate F-35s in Ukraine Contrary to Claims From Singapore

01:58 GMT 05.03.2024
© AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft F-35 performs aerobatic maneuvers at Aero India 2023, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft F-35 performs aerobatic maneuvers at Aero India 2023, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2024
© AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik that the United States does not operate F-35 fighter jets in Ukraine contrary to claims recently made by Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen.
Last week, the Singaporean defense chief said during a session of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Procurement that the United States used F-35 fighter jets to locate and identify Russian air defense units in Ukraine and shared the information with its NATO partners.

"It’s not my place to speak for Singapore’s MOD [Minister of Defense] or try to clarify his comments," the spokesperson said on Monday. "I can confirm that the US does not fly F-35’s in Ukraine."

The United States has provided well over $75 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special operation in February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions.
The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict.
The Biden administration is eager to get more funding approved for Ukraine after it ran out of funds for Kiev in December and Congress has yet to approve more funding.
Russian soldiers march during the Victory Day military parade marking 71 years after the victory in WWII in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 9, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2024
Analysis
Mainstream Media Ignores Facts: Russia Has Already Won This War
28 February, 04:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала