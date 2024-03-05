https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/pentagon-says-us-doesnt-operate-f-35s-in-ukraine-contrary-to-claims-from-singapore-1117136992.html

Pentagon Says US Doesn't Operate F-35s in Ukraine Contrary to Claims From Singapore

Pentagon Says US Doesn't Operate F-35s in Ukraine Contrary to Claims From Singapore

A US Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik that the US does not operate F-35 fighter jets in Ukraine contrary to claims recently made by Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen.

Last week, the Singaporean defense chief said during a session of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Procurement that the United States used F-35 fighter jets to locate and identify Russian air defense units in Ukraine and shared the information with its NATO partners. The United States has provided well over $75 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special operation in February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions. The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict. The Biden administration is eager to get more funding approved for Ukraine after it ran out of funds for Kiev in December and Congress has yet to approve more funding.

