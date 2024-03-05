https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/pentagon-says-us-doesnt-operate-f-35s-in-ukraine-contrary-to-claims-from-singapore-1117136992.html
Pentagon Says US Doesn't Operate F-35s in Ukraine Contrary to Claims From Singapore
Pentagon Says US Doesn't Operate F-35s in Ukraine Contrary to Claims From Singapore
Sputnik International
A US Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik that the US does not operate F-35 fighter jets in Ukraine contrary to claims recently made by Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen.
2024-03-05T01:58+0000
2024-03-05T01:58+0000
2024-03-05T01:58+0000
world
military & intelligence
ng eng hen
f-35
pentagon
russia
ukraine
singapore
us arms for ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115126883_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_07b5c1371fb54b16fceb83ec9bab0e73.jpg
Last week, the Singaporean defense chief said during a session of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Procurement that the United States used F-35 fighter jets to locate and identify Russian air defense units in Ukraine and shared the information with its NATO partners. The United States has provided well over $75 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special operation in February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions. The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict. The Biden administration is eager to get more funding approved for Ukraine after it ran out of funds for Kiev in December and Congress has yet to approve more funding.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/mainstream-media-ignores-facts-russia-has-already-won-this-war-1117028979.html
russia
ukraine
singapore
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115126883_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4bf4aa2fa65a45d49dc50cdacf245919.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us arms for ukraine, singapore defense minister ng eng hen, ng eng hen f-35, does us provide ukraine with f-35, f-35 fighter jets in ukraine
us arms for ukraine, singapore defense minister ng eng hen, ng eng hen f-35, does us provide ukraine with f-35, f-35 fighter jets in ukraine
Pentagon Says US Doesn't Operate F-35s in Ukraine Contrary to Claims From Singapore
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik that the United States does not operate F-35 fighter jets in Ukraine contrary to claims recently made by Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen.
Last week, the Singaporean defense chief said during a session of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Procurement that the United States used F-35 fighter jets to locate and identify Russian air defense units in Ukraine and shared the information with its NATO partners.
"It’s not my place to speak for Singapore’s MOD [Minister of Defense] or try to clarify his comments," the spokesperson said on Monday. "I can confirm that the US does not fly F-35’s in Ukraine."
The United States has provided well over $75 billion in military assistance
to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special operation in February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions.
The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict
.
The Biden administration is eager to get more funding approved for Ukraine after it ran out of funds for Kiev in December and Congress has yet to approve more funding.