https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/schumer-says-zelensky-told-him-ukraine-will-lose-to-russia-without-us-aid-1116945095.html

Schumer Says Zelensky Told Him Ukraine Will Lose to Russia Without US Aid

Schumer Says Zelensky Told Him Ukraine Will Lose to Russia Without US Aid

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday that Volodymyr Zelensky told him Ukraine would lose the conflict with Russia without US military assistance.

2024-02-23T22:32+0000

2024-02-23T22:32+0000

2024-02-23T22:32+0000

world

us

ukraine

russia

chuck schumer

volodymyr zelensky

jack reed

us arms for ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116337595_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d229a27917c141b53b39c4d49d7e2c90.jpg

"President Zelensky told me and our delegation that Ukraine will lose the war with dire consequences for the Ukrainian people, the US, and democracy & freedom without this vital aid," Schumer wrote on X. House Speaker Mike Johnson and the House must pass the Senate's national security bill as soon as possible, Schumer added.Schumer is on a visit to Ukraine marking the second anniversary of Russia's special operation. The congressional delegation, which also includes senators Jack Reed, Michael Bennet, Richard Blumenthal, and Maggie Hassan, met with Zelensky.The visit comes after the US Senate passed a $95 billion supplemental funding bill with $60 billion in additional Ukraine aid and $14.1 billion in security assistance for Israel, but no border security measures. House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the lower chamber has no plans to consider the current legislation after the Senate failed to propose "adequate" border security provisions. Earlier this month, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna drafted the SCHUMER (Senators Can Help Underpin Military Engagement and Readiness) Act, a bill that seeks to require members of Congress who advocate for military aid to Ukraine to serve on the conflict's front lines themselves.Russia has consistently warned against the continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict. Moscow also sees the Ukraine conflict as a hybrid war led by the United States.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/bloody-jester-volodymyr-zelenskys-rise-to-power-1110465049.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/russia-west-has-spent-200-billion-funding-ukraine-since-conflict-started-1115976174.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

schumer visited ukraine, will ukraine defeat russia, ukraine conflict, russia defeat ukraine, us arms for ukraine, us ukraine aid