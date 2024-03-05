https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/russian-armed-forces-continue-to-push-ukrainian-troops-westward---shoigu-1117140509.html

Russian Armed Forces Continue to Push Ukrainian Troops Westward - Shoigu

The Russian armed forces did not allow Ukrainian troops who fled from the Avdeyevka strongpoint to gain a foothold on the new line and continue to push them westward, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"After Ukrainian fighters fled from the Avdeyevka strongpoint, the Russian group of troops did not allow them to gain a foothold on the Stepovoe-Lastochkyno-Severnoe line and continues to push the enemy westward," Shoigu told a meeting with senior military officials.Russia has created Leningrad and Moscow military districts due to NATO military buildup near the country’s borders, Shoigu said.President Vladimir Putin's decree has established the military-administrative division of Russian, which now incorporates new regions, Shoigu added.Russia plans to create a prototype of a new Il-212 light military transport aircraft with jet engines by the end of 2026, Shoigu said.“The United Aircraft Corporation has already begun developing the technical design of the aircraft. Production of the prototype is planned for the end of 2026,” Shoigu told a meeting with senior military officials.

