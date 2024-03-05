https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/russian-winemakers-ask-government-to-introduce-200-duty-tariffs-for-wines-from-nato-countries-1117141099.html

Russian Winemakers Ask Government to Introduce 200% Duty Tariffs for Wines From NATO Countries

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Association of Winegrowers and Winemakers of Russia (AWWR) asks the Russian authorities to set import duties for wine from NATO... 05.03.2024, Sputnik International

"We decided to appeal again to the government and the State Duma [lower house of the Russian parliament] with a request to strengthen measures to protect the Russian market and to send the position of the AWWR to the Russian Government and the Expert Council of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy, including by setting import duties for wine, sparkling wine, fortified wine from NATO countries at 200%," Plotnikov said.Besides, the Association seeks the preferential import duties for wine, sparkling wine, fortified wine from Georgia to be canceled. The AWWR also requests quotas for Russian wines available in stores (at least 20%) and in restaurants (50%).Russia's Association of Winegrowers and Winemakers issues a statement to the government and the State Duma (lower house of the parliament) requesting a hike in duty tariffs as high as 200% on wines produced in NATO countries. The move seeks to facilitate domestic wine production and secure the Russian market. The 7.5% import duty hike (from 12.5% to 20%) failed to shield domestic wine producers. Import sales have notably risen in the budget-friendly range of products. Meanwhile, the overall market share of Russian wines has declined by 4% over the last year.

