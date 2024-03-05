International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/russian-winemakers-ask-government-to-introduce-200-duty-tariffs-for-wines-from-nato-countries-1117141099.html
Russian Winemakers Ask Government to Introduce 200% Duty Tariffs for Wines From NATO Countries
Russian Winemakers Ask Government to Introduce 200% Duty Tariffs for Wines From NATO Countries
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Association of Winegrowers and Winemakers of Russia (AWWR) asks the Russian authorities to set import duties for wine from NATO... 05.03.2024, Sputnik International
2024-03-05T18:22+0000
2024-03-05T18:22+0000
russia
russia
nato
state duma
russian government
wine production
wine
import tariffs
import tax
import duties
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107506/93/1075069354_0:96:1921:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_0f590e21ba997c8206fe94b9c4bc9f70.jpg
"We decided to appeal again to the government and the State Duma [lower house of the Russian parliament] with a request to strengthen measures to protect the Russian market and to send the position of the AWWR to the Russian Government and the Expert Council of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy, including by setting import duties for wine, sparkling wine, fortified wine from NATO countries at 200%," Plotnikov said.Besides, the Association seeks the preferential import duties for wine, sparkling wine, fortified wine from Georgia to be canceled. The AWWR also requests quotas for Russian wines available in stores (at least 20%) and in restaurants (50%).Russia's Association of Winegrowers and Winemakers issues a statement to the government and the State Duma (lower house of the parliament) requesting a hike in duty tariffs as high as 200% on wines produced in NATO countries. The move seeks to facilitate domestic wine production and secure the Russian market. The 7.5% import duty hike (from 12.5% to 20%) failed to shield domestic wine producers. Import sales have notably risen in the budget-friendly range of products. Meanwhile, the overall market share of Russian wines has declined by 4% over the last year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/made-in-russia-items-shine-at-gulfood-2024-exhibition-in-dubai-1116878468.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107506/93/1075069354_112:0:1807:1271_1920x0_80_0_0_1dc8e5eb3962778e828e0aa9bb4a86f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wine imports to russia, wine tariffs, russia's food and drinks imports, countries that supply wine to russia, wine exporters to russia, does russia make its own wine, russian wines, what wines does russia import
wine imports to russia, wine tariffs, russia's food and drinks imports, countries that supply wine to russia, wine exporters to russia, does russia make its own wine, russian wines, what wines does russia import

Russian Winemakers Ask Government to Introduce 200% Duty Tariffs for Wines From NATO Countries

18:22 GMT 05.03.2024
© Pixabay/CC0Glass of red wine, bottle
Glass of red wine, bottle - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2024
© Pixabay/CC0
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Association of Winegrowers and Winemakers of Russia (AWWR) asks the Russian authorities to set import duties for wine from NATO countries at 200%, as well as to abolish the preferential import duties for wine from Georgia, AWWR Executive Secretary Alexey Plotnikov told Sputnik.
"We decided to appeal again to the government and the State Duma [lower house of the Russian parliament] with a request to strengthen measures to protect the Russian market and to send the position of the AWWR to the Russian Government and the Expert Council of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy, including by setting import duties for wine, sparkling wine, fortified wine from NATO countries at 200%," Plotnikov said.
Besides, the Association seeks the preferential import duties for wine, sparkling wine, fortified wine from Georgia to be canceled. The AWWR also requests quotas for Russian wines available in stores (at least 20%) and in restaurants (50%).
Russia's Association of Winegrowers and Winemakers issues a statement to the government and the State Duma (lower house of the parliament) requesting a hike in duty tariffs as high as 200% on wines produced in NATO countries. The move seeks to facilitate domestic wine production and secure the Russian market.
International Forum Made in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2024
Economy
‘Made in Russia’ Items Shine at Gulfood-2024 Exhibition in Dubai
19 February, 15:57 GMT

Industry research indicates that the primary driver of sales growth in the market stems from imported manufacturers. During the second and third quarters of 2023, there was an explosive surge in imports (standing at 26% and 27% respectively), which significantly affected the sales of Russian products.

The 7.5% import duty hike (from 12.5% to 20%) failed to shield domestic wine producers. Import sales have notably risen in the budget-friendly range of products. Meanwhile, the overall market share of Russian wines has declined by 4% over the last year.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала