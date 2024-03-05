https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/russian-winemakers-ask-government-to-introduce-200-duty-tariffs-for-wines-from-nato-countries-1117141099.html
Russian Winemakers Ask Government to Introduce 200% Duty Tariffs for Wines From NATO Countries
Russian Winemakers Ask Government to Introduce 200% Duty Tariffs for Wines From NATO Countries
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Association of Winegrowers and Winemakers of Russia (AWWR) asks the Russian authorities to set import duties for wine from NATO... 05.03.2024, Sputnik International
2024-03-05T18:22+0000
2024-03-05T18:22+0000
2024-03-05T18:22+0000
russia
russia
nato
state duma
russian government
wine production
wine
import tariffs
import tax
import duties
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107506/93/1075069354_0:96:1921:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_0f590e21ba997c8206fe94b9c4bc9f70.jpg
"We decided to appeal again to the government and the State Duma [lower house of the Russian parliament] with a request to strengthen measures to protect the Russian market and to send the position of the AWWR to the Russian Government and the Expert Council of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy, including by setting import duties for wine, sparkling wine, fortified wine from NATO countries at 200%," Plotnikov said.Besides, the Association seeks the preferential import duties for wine, sparkling wine, fortified wine from Georgia to be canceled. The AWWR also requests quotas for Russian wines available in stores (at least 20%) and in restaurants (50%).Russia's Association of Winegrowers and Winemakers issues a statement to the government and the State Duma (lower house of the parliament) requesting a hike in duty tariffs as high as 200% on wines produced in NATO countries. The move seeks to facilitate domestic wine production and secure the Russian market. The 7.5% import duty hike (from 12.5% to 20%) failed to shield domestic wine producers. Import sales have notably risen in the budget-friendly range of products. Meanwhile, the overall market share of Russian wines has declined by 4% over the last year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/made-in-russia-items-shine-at-gulfood-2024-exhibition-in-dubai-1116878468.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107506/93/1075069354_112:0:1807:1271_1920x0_80_0_0_1dc8e5eb3962778e828e0aa9bb4a86f3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
wine imports to russia, wine tariffs, russia's food and drinks imports, countries that supply wine to russia, wine exporters to russia, does russia make its own wine, russian wines, what wines does russia import
wine imports to russia, wine tariffs, russia's food and drinks imports, countries that supply wine to russia, wine exporters to russia, does russia make its own wine, russian wines, what wines does russia import
Russian Winemakers Ask Government to Introduce 200% Duty Tariffs for Wines From NATO Countries
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Association of Winegrowers and Winemakers of Russia (AWWR) asks the Russian authorities to set import duties for wine from NATO countries at 200%, as well as to abolish the preferential import duties for wine from Georgia, AWWR Executive Secretary Alexey Plotnikov told Sputnik.
"We decided to appeal again to the government and the State Duma [lower house of the Russian parliament] with a request to strengthen measures to protect the Russian market and to send the position of the AWWR to the Russian Government and the Expert Council of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy, including by setting import duties for wine, sparkling wine, fortified wine from NATO countries at 200%," Plotnikov said.
Besides, the Association seeks the preferential import duties for wine, sparkling wine, fortified wine from Georgia to be canceled. The AWWR also requests quotas for Russian wines available in stores (at least 20%) and in restaurants (50%).
Russia's Association of Winegrowers and Winemakers issues a statement to the government and the State Duma (lower house of the parliament) requesting a hike in duty tariffs as high as 200%
on wines produced in NATO countries. The move seeks to facilitate domestic wine production
and secure the Russian market.
Industry research indicates that the primary driver of sales growth in the market stems from imported manufacturers. During the second and third quarters of 2023, there was an explosive surge in imports (standing at 26% and 27% respectively), which significantly affected the sales of Russian products.
The 7.5% import duty hike (from 12.5% to 20%) failed to shield domestic wine producers. Import sales have notably risen in the budget-friendly range of products. Meanwhile, the overall market share of Russian wines has declined by 4% over the last year.