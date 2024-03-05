International
Speaking About Leaked German Talks Boosts Narrative of Western Involvement in Ukraine, Claims Kirby
Speaking About Leaked German Talks Boosts Narrative of Western Involvement in Ukraine, Claims Kirby
White House spokesperson Kirby said that speaking about the content of a German leaked recording about a potential attack on the Crimean Bridge with Taurus missiles proves Russia’s stance.
"Speaking about the content of the leak plays right into Russian hands," Kirby said, adding that it would help Russian President Vladimir Putin to "sell" the narrative that the conflict directly involves the US, NATO or the collective West.This was enough for Kirby to not answer about US' reaction to the leak. Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and the Rossiya Segodnya media group, published a recording of the February 19 conversation between four German military officers on Friday. German news agency DPA reported earlier that the leaked audio recording was authentic. On Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has publicly repeatedly ruled out the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Taurus missiles, said that the government was investigating the leak.The Russian Foreign Ministry requested an explanation from German Ambassador in Moscow Alexander Graf Lambsdorff. A hybrid war waged by the collective West against the Russian people was in full swing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. It is surprising that Germany is not concerned about talks of a possible attack on the Crimean Bridge, but rather, about the fact that the conversation of its senior military officials was leaked, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. Moreover, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the content of the leaked audio recording points to direct involvement of the collective West in the conflict in Ukraine. If such an outcome is part of Western geopolitics, then it is "very bad," Peskov said.
Speaking About Leaked German Talks Boosts Narrative of Western Involvement in Ukraine, Claims Kirby

01:37 GMT 05.03.2024
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House spokesperson John Kirby said that speaking about the content of a leaked audio recording of talks between high-ranking German military officials about a potential attack on the Crimean Bridge with long-range Taurus missiles bolsters Russia’s claims of Western involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.
"Speaking about the content of the leak plays right into Russian hands," Kirby said, adding that it would help Russian President Vladimir Putin to "sell" the narrative that the conflict directly involves the US, NATO or the collective West.
This was enough for Kirby to not answer about US' reaction to the leak.
Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and the Rossiya Segodnya media group, published a recording of the February 19 conversation between four German military officers on Friday.
German news agency DPA reported earlier that the leaked audio recording was authentic.
On Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has publicly repeatedly ruled out the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Taurus missiles, said that the government was investigating the leak.
The Russian Foreign Ministry requested an explanation from German Ambassador in Moscow Alexander Graf Lambsdorff. A hybrid war waged by the collective West against the Russian people was in full swing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
It is surprising that Germany is not concerned about talks of a possible attack on the Crimean Bridge, but rather, about the fact that the conversation of its senior military officials was leaked, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Moreover, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the content of the leaked audio recording points to direct involvement of the collective West in the conflict in Ukraine. If such an outcome is part of Western geopolitics, then it is "very bad," Peskov said.
