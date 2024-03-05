International
US Inspector General Says Documented Dozens of Claims of Ukraine Aid Misconduct
US Inspector General Says Documented Dozens of Claims of Ukraine Aid Misconduct
Sputnik International
The US Agency for International Development (USAID) Office of Inspector General said in a report that it documented dozens of claims of misconduct involving aid sent to Ukraine by the United States since February 2022.
USAID’s Office of Inspector General has received 15 complaints of alleged theft or diversion of aid, 12 complaints of program fraud, 11 complaints of procurement fraud and 11 complaints of conflict of interest, the report, released Monday, said. The oversight office also received five complaints of alleged bribery, five complaints of mismanagement, and one complaint of sexual exploitation and abuse, the report said. In total, the office received 182 separate complaints. The report includes summaries of closed complaint cases, but the office does not publicly disclose information about open investigations. One closed case involved aid workers allegedly demanding fees from beneficiaries in order to receive assistance, the report said. Another case involved alleged corruption by a medical doctor in the city of Dnepr, the report said. USAID Office of Inspector General personnel based in the US, Germany and Ukraine conduct investigations into misconduct claims, the report said. The oversight team has held six meetings with USAID and other US government personnel, the report said. The team also met five times with Ukrainian entities and three times with aid implementers and subawardees, as well as conducted two fraud awareness briefings, the report said.
US Inspector General Says Documented Dozens of Claims of Ukraine Aid Misconduct

21:26 GMT 05.03.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Agency for International Development (USAID) Office of Inspector General said in a report that it documented dozens of claims of misconduct involving aid sent to Ukraine by the United States since February 2022.
USAID’s Office of Inspector General has received 15 complaints of alleged theft or diversion of aid, 12 complaints of program fraud, 11 complaints of procurement fraud and 11 complaints of conflict of interest, the report, released Monday, said.
The oversight office also received five complaints of alleged bribery, five complaints of mismanagement, and one complaint of sexual exploitation and abuse, the report said. In total, the office received 182 separate complaints.
The report includes summaries of closed complaint cases, but the office does not publicly disclose information about open investigations.
One closed case involved aid workers allegedly demanding fees from beneficiaries in order to receive assistance, the report said. Another case involved alleged corruption by a medical doctor in the city of Dnepr, the report said.
USAID Office of Inspector General personnel based in the US, Germany and Ukraine conduct investigations into misconduct claims, the report said.
The oversight team has held six meetings with USAID and other US government personnel, the report said. The team also met five times with Ukrainian entities and three times with aid implementers and subawardees, as well as conducted two fraud awareness briefings, the report said.
