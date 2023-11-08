https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/usaid-warns-no-funding-left-for-direct-budget-support-in-ukraine-1114821828.html

USAID Warns No Funding Left for Direct Budget Support in Ukraine

USAID Warns No Funding Left for Direct Budget Support in Ukraine

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) warned on Wednesday that there is no funding left for direct budget support to Ukraine, making further US appropriations critical to avoid Ukraine’s government using emergency measures to keep its economy afloat.

"At this time, there is no funding left for direct budget support. Without further appropriations, the government of Ukraine would need to use emergency measures, such as printing money or not paying critical salaries, which could lead to hyperinflation and severely damage the war effort," USAID Assistant Administrator for Europe and Eurasia Erin McKee said. McKee made the comment during a US Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing about the necessity of supplemental funding for Ukraine.Since the launch of Russia's special military operation, the US has invested more than $30.4 billion in total in the Kiev regime, ranking it fifth among the top recipients of American funds. Furthermore, on October 20, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for nearly $106 billion in extra funding for Ukraine, Israel, and other matters.Following the escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict, the total amount of American assistance received by Israel surged to $63.1 billion.Contrary to Biden's idea, the US House of Representatives has been pushing a stand-alone bill to provide $14.3 billion in additional emergency aid to Israel.

ukraine

