https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/israel-goes-on-first-bond-sale-spree-since-hamas-war-1117158909.html

Israel Goes on First Bond Sale Spree Since Hamas War

Israel Goes on First Bond Sale Spree Since Hamas War

Sputnik International

Israel has sold its first batch of international dollar bonds worth $8 billion in the public market since it unleashed its war on Hamas.

2024-03-06T11:11+0000

2024-03-06T11:11+0000

2024-03-06T11:11+0000

economy

palestine-israel conflict

israel

bonds

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117157639_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c2b24f6618ea4e33ee588e24ff5120ef.jpg

Israel has sold its first batch of international dollar bonds in the public market since it unleashed its war on Hamas. In a bid to shore up badly needed funds, Israel issued $8 billion worth of bonds. The transaction featured $2 billion in notes maturing in five years, $3 billion in bonds due in 10 years, and $3 billion in notes due in 30 years, according to sources cited by Bloomberg. The size of the bond issuance makes it Israel’s biggest sale of dollar notes on record.The shortest-maturity notes were reportedly priced with a yield of 135 basis points over US Treasuries. The 10-year debt and 30-year debt notes were priced with a yield of 145 and 175 basis points over Treasuries, respectively, according to the outlet.The transaction was handled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., BNP Paribas SA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Deutsche Bank AG. Before the current bond sell-off, Israel had been issuing foreign-currency bonds through private placements since the Hamas conflict began.“Israel has significant funding needs this year given the war. I wouldn’t be surprised if they need to issue more,” Uday Patnaik, head of EM fixed income at Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd., was cited as saying.It is anticipated that Israel will sell almost a record amount of local and global securities this year.Israel's average dollar yields are currently hovering at around 5.7% after peaking at 6.5%. While experts suggest this indicates a degree of investor confidence, the price of Israel's credit default swaps (CDS) remains elevated. CDS measures the cost of insuring the Israeli government against a default.The ongoing spiral of the Palestine-Israel conflict has battered the Israeli economy and affected everything from commerce to tourism.Moody’s Investors Service slashed the Israeli government’s rating by one level to A2 in February, marking the country’s first-ever downgrade. It also kept Israel's credit outlook "negative." Nevertheless, Israel's current rating remains investment grade.“The ongoing military conflict with Hamas, its aftermath and wider consequences materially raise political risk for Israel, as well as weaken its executive and legislative institutions and its fiscal strength, for the foreseeable future,” the credit rating agency noted in a statement.Following the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, the stock market plunged to its lowest point in over two and a half years, with Israeli government bond prices plummeting. However, the Bank of Israel took aggressive action with interventions to support the shekel. Over the pas months, the local currency has persistently rallied.But the economy has taken a hard hit, with Central Bureau of Statistics figures showing a 19.4 percent decline in GDP between October to December, 2023, highlighting the fallout on investment and trade, productivity, and consumer spending.According to projections by the Bank of Israel, the conflict is expected to cost Tel Aviv around 255 billion shekels ($70.3 billion) by the end of 2025 - equivalent to around 13% of GDP.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/israels-economy-plummets-off-a-cliff-amid-gaza-war-1116881985.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

israel sells dollar bonds, israel's war on hamas, what is happening in the palestinian conflict, moody's investors service, israel credit rating downgrade, conflict, hamas, gaza, israel fiscal outlook, borrowing costs for israel, israel credit outlook negative, prime minister benjamin netanyahu, gaza war, israeli economy