Neocon Nikki Haley Suspends 2024 US Presidential Campaign
Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Wednesday that she is suspending her 2024 presidential campaign after failing to make up ground on former President Donald Trump in the so-called Super Tuesday primary and caucus elections
"I am filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received from all across our great country, but the time has now come to suspend my campaign," Haley said in a speech. Haley also said that she wishes Trump well, adding that he will likely win the Republican Party presidential nomination.Americans from more than a dozen states had the opportunity to vote in Republican and Democratic presidential primaries and caucuses on March 5, with primaries taking place in states including: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia.
15:18 GMT 06.03.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Wednesday that she is suspending her 2024 presidential campaign after failing to make up ground on former President Donald Trump in the so-called Super Tuesday primary and caucus elections.
"I am filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received from all across our great country, but the time has now come to suspend my campaign," Haley said in a speech.
Haley also said that she wishes Trump well, adding that he will likely win the Republican Party presidential nomination.
Americans from more than a dozen states had the opportunity to vote in Republican and Democratic presidential primaries and caucuses on March 5, with primaries taking place in states including: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia.
