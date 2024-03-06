https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/neocon-nikki-haley-suspends-2024-us-presidential-campaign-1117166508.html
Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Wednesday that she is suspending her 2024 presidential campaign after failing to make up ground on former President Donald Trump in the so-called Super Tuesday primary and caucus elections
"I am filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received from all across our great country, but the time has now come to suspend my campaign," Haley said in a speech. Haley also said that she wishes Trump well, adding that he will likely win the Republican Party presidential nomination.Americans from more than a dozen states had the opportunity to vote in Republican and Democratic presidential primaries and caucuses on March 5, with primaries taking place in states including: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Wednesday that she is suspending her 2024 presidential campaign after failing to make up ground on former President Donald Trump in the so-called Super Tuesday primary and caucus elections.
"I am filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received from all across our great country, but the time has now come to suspend my campaign," Haley said in a speech.
Haley also said that she wishes Trump well, adding that he will likely win the Republican Party presidential nomination.
Super Tuesday is the biggest single voting day in America’s drawn out primary and caucus process. The once-every-four-year event usually locks in the major parties’ nominees for the presidential election in November.
Americans from more than a dozen states had the opportunity to vote in Republican and Democratic presidential primaries
and caucuses on March 5, with primaries taking place in states including: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia
.