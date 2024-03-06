https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/neocon-nikki-haley-suspends-2024-us-presidential-campaign-1117166508.html

Neocon Nikki Haley Suspends 2024 US Presidential Campaign

Neocon Nikki Haley Suspends 2024 US Presidential Campaign

Sputnik International

Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Wednesday that she is suspending her 2024 presidential campaign after failing to make up ground on former President Donald Trump in the so-called Super Tuesday primary and caucus elections

2024-03-06T15:18+0000

2024-03-06T15:18+0000

2024-03-06T15:23+0000

americas

us

nikki haley

donald trump

republican party

2024 us presidential election

us elections

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0f/1116171484_0:126:2406:1479_1920x0_80_0_0_703af5cbf17243c9cc25b27c38dc6a6b.jpg

"I am filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received from all across our great country, but the time has now come to suspend my campaign," Haley said in a speech. Haley also said that she wishes Trump well, adding that he will likely win the Republican Party presidential nomination.Americans from more than a dozen states had the opportunity to vote in Republican and Democratic presidential primaries and caucuses on March 5, with primaries taking place in states including: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/super-tuesday-2024-what-to-watch-for-in-americas-primary-and-caucus-mega-vote-1117142974.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us presidentail elections, nikki haley presidential campaign, nikki haley dropps out