Nuland's Input in Eroding Trust Between Russia, US 'Immense' - Russian Foreign Ministry

US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland is a typical case of a talented and well-educated person, who knows Russia well, using their skills and abilities for wrong purposes and destroying their countries' relations with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Nuland was to step down from her post in the coming weeks. At the same time, Nuland is not the only and the main reason for the deterioration of Russian-US relations, but she is "the face of everything that is happening now around Ukraine, in one way or another," the spokeswoman added. Being of Eastern European descent, Nuland worked at the US embassy in Moscow in the 1990s. In November 2013, as a series of protests, dubbed Euromaidan, broke out in Ukraine, she arrived in Kiev to publicly support what eventually escalated into a coup, leading to the ouster of then-President Viktor Yanukovich in February 2014. Career Diplomat and Under Secretary for Management John Bass will serve as Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs until Nuland’s replacement is confirmed.

