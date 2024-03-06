https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/nulands-resignation-means-hard-times-ahead-for-ukraine-1117171405.html

Nuland's Resignation Means Hard Times Ahead for Ukraine

Nuland's Resignation Means Hard Times Ahead for Ukraine

Sputnik International

Victoria Nuland's decision to step down was most likely caused by her frustration over slowing down support for continuing the conflict in Ukraine within DC corridors of power, Dr. Matthew Crosston told Sputnik.

2024-03-06T19:00+0000

2024-03-06T19:00+0000

2024-03-06T19:00+0000

us

opinion

victoria nuland

john bass

john kerry

ukraine

kiev

nato

cia

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102134/61/1021346128_0:39:3501:2008_1920x0_80_0_0_66b767010ef7f9d34199324d4e34d08f.jpg

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on March 5 that Victoria Nuland, a US official known for her ardent support to the Kiev regime, decided to step down in coming weeks.US career diplomat John R. Bass was picked as her temporary replacement, while the American media believes that Team Biden is likely to tap current US ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith to fill Nuland's shoes in the near future.The academic said it was likely Nuland had become frustrated with the loss of support for her pet project in the US Congress, which has blocked the White House's request for more than $60 billion in additional military aid to the Kiev regime. Nuland's decision to step down was a surprise, as CIA veteran Larry Johnson told Sputnik this week. Her temporary replacement, John R. Bass, is little-known internationally. The US career diplomat served as an American ambassador in post-war Georgia and during a botched coup in Turkiye. In both countries he came under heavy criticism for meddling in those nations' domestic affairs.Bass was also a hot-swap replacement for then acting Ambassador in Afghanistan during Team Biden's botched withdrawal from the region in August 2021. Now he is expected to oversee the Ukraine crisis.In light his role in the chaotic and bloody evacuation of Kabul, Bass' new assignment is a hint that the US was about to abandon Ukraine as well."It creates some new speculation beyond the standard 'send more weapons to Ukraine. mantra that has existed so intensely for the last year," the professor argued. While Crosston did not think Bass' appointment automatically means that US is going to throw Ukraine down the drain, but Nuland's resignation means the Kiev regime has definitely lost a very influential supporter.Crosston does not believe White House climate change envoy John Kerry's reported decision to step down has anything to do with either Biden's poor election polling or Nuland's departure."It is nothing more than just a very aged, long-lived, politician who wishes to step down and move on to life outside of formal political service," the professor said. "Unlike Nuland, where there were certainly other important policy evolutions in play powering her decision, I would be shocked to learn Kerry's decision was anything more than wanting to end his long run on the DC hamster wheel."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/birds-of-feather-warmonger-to-temporarily-fill-victoria-nulands-shoes-1117167770.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/nulands-input-in-eroding-trust-between-russia-us-immense---russian-foreign-ministry-1117166736.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/cash-troop-and-ammo-strapped-ukraine-finds-time-for-anti-russia-proxy-war-in-africa-1117168751.html

ukraine

kiev

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

ukraine war, victoria nuland resignation, victoria nuland's replacement, john bass, afghanistan withdrawal, john bass oversaw botched afghanistan withdrawal, waning support to ukraine