International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/ukraines-defeat-to-unmask-dirty-secrets-of-conflict-loving-western-elites-1117162292.html
Ukraine's Defeat to Unmask Dirty Secrets of 'Conflict-Loving' Western Elites
Ukraine's Defeat to Unmask Dirty Secrets of 'Conflict-Loving' Western Elites
Sputnik International
A series of leaks related to NATO military and intelligence operations in Ukraine demonstrate the West's futile attempts to intimidate Russia into imploding as they once did with the USSR, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel told Sputnik.
2024-03-06T14:19+0000
2024-03-06T15:06+0000
us
charles ortel
joe biden
hillary clinton
ukraine
russia
nato
cia
us arms for ukraine
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1b/1117005078_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5ce44393b64858f68f2e7e44ff68a94d.jpg
Germany's "Luftwaffe" leak has triggered a heated debate in the Western mainstream press, with the Guardian warning that NATO is "growing reckless" over Ukraine. Additionally, Politico has acknowledged that the chatter from the Bundeswehr was not part of a Russian "disinformation" operation, but rather a source of "uncensored information"."The leak adds to piles of evidence and reasonable suspicions that US and allied governments/contractors/grantees have abandoned adherence to truth-seeking, in favor of shoving a global governance model by unelected bureaucrats upon the masses inside and outside their home countries," Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel told Sputnik.The release of a recording featuring German high-ranking officers discussing the possibility of sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine to destroy Russia's Crimean Bridge occurred shortly after The New York Times published a story about a network of 12 secret bases run by the CIA in Ukraine since 2014. Surprisingly, some CIA operatives couldn't resist boasting about the operation right after the Russian special military operation began.The Washington Post's Dan Lamothe tweeted in April 2022 about a "bonanza of information" the American military had learned about Russia's "tactics and procedures" since the beginning of its special military op in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.In response, Marc Polymeropoulos, a 26-year CIA veteran who retired from a senior rank in 2019, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on April 27, 2022:"Actually, it started a long time ago…we learned this between 2014-2022. Not just now. It was an 8-year lab experiment on Russian TTPs [Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures]. On EW [electronic warfare]. On everything. This is why Ukrainians (with our advice/assist) are doing so well. Ask those in the IC [intelligence community] and UW [unconventional warfare] communities. We learned a sh*t ton."Nonetheless, despite learning "a sh*t ton" about Russia's warfare strategy, the CIA has failed to prevent a string of defeats sustained by the Ukrainian military on the battlefield. Still, one should bear in mind that US IC agents could have been deployed with other missions rather than turning Ukraine into an impregnable fortress, according to Ortel.What Dirty Secrets Are Western Leaders Hiding in Ukraine?For instance, sensitive information about a network of US-funded biowarfare laboratories in Ukraine, uncovered by the Russian Ministry of Defense over the past two years, suggests that American politicians as well as military and intelligence operatives had been involved in potentially illegal activities and experiments in the Eastern European country which are strictly prohibited in the US."On Ukraine, one wonders what dirty work Ukrainian officials and contractors may have performed inside and outside Ukraine that could not readily be performed inside the United States," the Wall Street analyst remarked.US Political Families Like the Bidens, Clintons and Others Cashed In On UkraineFurthermore, the Wall Street analyst pointed out that established US political dynasty families such as the Bidens and the Clintons pounced at the chance to profit off the situation in Ukraine. A specific example that Ortel discussed with Sputnik was the collaboration between Victor Pinchuk and his wife Olena with the Clinton Foundation to combat HIV/AIDS in Ukraine during the early 2000s. Ortel believes that the fight against AIDS served as a facade for money laundering activities.Most recently, the Clinton Foundation announced a similarly questionable charity initiative together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife Olena, Ortel noted, referring to corruption allegations haunting the Zelenskys.In essence, Ortel believes that numerous Western players, including multinational companies, stand to lose a great deal in the event that Ukraine is defeated. Consequently, some Western leaders have even suggested the idea of deploying NATO military units to Ukraine.US 'Forever Wars' Impoverishing Americans No matter how hard the West tries to win its proxy war in Ukraine, the outcome of the conflict appears to be sealed, Ortel affirms. What's more, the US has been repeatedly engaged in protracted overseas military conflicts, most of which had not ended on Washington's terms.Meanwhile, ordinary Americans have not reaped any "bonanzas" from this decades-long war economy; instead, they have witnessed their living standards plunge, as he pointed out."As the world enmeshed after 1988, profit margins across the private sector (in a true and consistent accounting) fell, as did per hour incomes, adjusted for taxes and inflation. Over the same period and accelerating now under the husk of President Biden, public sector bureaucrats at all levels learned they could appropriate humongous sums of money, and then direct vast portions to themselves through family members and other supporters, via 'leaky' foundations, large and small."Ortel believes that regardless of NATO increasingly beating the war drums over its proxy conflict in Ukraine, "support for more fighting in Ukraine and against Russia will ebb" both in the US and Europe. A potential harbinger of change is the decision by Maidan coup plotter, Victoria Nuland, to step down from her position as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, according to the analyst.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/moscow-on-leaked-tape-of-german-militarys-talks-denazification-of-germany-not-over-1117121683.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/leaked-details-on-cia-ops-in-ukraine-signal-end-is-near-for-kiev-agency-vet-1116996822.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230201/truth-too-big-to-hide-how-washington-fails-to-sweep-ukraines-biolab-revelation-under-rug-1106893548.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/epstein-clintons--cash-why-zelenska-foundation-is-vehicle-to-divert-aid-to-corrupt-ends-1116016558.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/white-houses-grey-cardinal-of-color-revolts-what-is-victoria-nulands-legacy-1117147164.html
ukraine
russia
russian federation
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1b/1117005078_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d2dbb0e5ca7dbf5eea9c490bafe4e58.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine war, german military leak, crimean bridge, taurus missiles, pentagon biolabs in ukraine, us-funded biowarfare labs in ukraine, network of cia bases in ukraine, nato deployment in ukraine, joe biden, the clinton foundation
ukraine war, german military leak, crimean bridge, taurus missiles, pentagon biolabs in ukraine, us-funded biowarfare labs in ukraine, network of cia bases in ukraine, nato deployment in ukraine, joe biden, the clinton foundation

Ukraine's Defeat to Unmask Dirty Secrets of 'Conflict-Loving' Western Elites

14:19 GMT 06.03.2024 (Updated: 15:06 GMT 06.03.2024)
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaA Ukrainian brigade commander "Dyadya Roma" speaks to his comrade at a frontline in the Kharkov region, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022
A Ukrainian brigade commander Dyadya Roma speaks to his comrade at a frontline in the Kharkov region, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2024
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
A series of leaks related to NATO military and intelligence operations in Ukraine demonstrate the West's futile attempts to intimidate Russia into imploding as they once did with the USSR, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel told Sputnik.
Germany's "Luftwaffe" leak has triggered a heated debate in the Western mainstream press, with the Guardian warning that NATO is "growing reckless" over Ukraine. Additionally, Politico has acknowledged that the chatter from the Bundeswehr was not part of a Russian "disinformation" operation, but rather a source of "uncensored information".
"The leak adds to piles of evidence and reasonable suspicions that US and allied governments/contractors/grantees have abandoned adherence to truth-seeking, in favor of shoving a global governance model by unelected bureaucrats upon the masses inside and outside their home countries," Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel told Sputnik.
"Ignoring inconvenient and hard truths about Russia now and concerning her history, Biden and the permanent class of conflict-lovers still seem to believe they can intimidate the Russian Federation into imploding as they once did with the Soviet Union," he highlighted.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow at sunset. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2024
World
Moscow on Leaked Tape of German Military's Talks: Denazification of Germany Not Over
4 March, 10:30 GMT
The release of a recording featuring German high-ranking officers discussing the possibility of sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine to destroy Russia's Crimean Bridge occurred shortly after The New York Times published a story about a network of 12 secret bases run by the CIA in Ukraine since 2014.
Surprisingly, some CIA operatives couldn't resist boasting about the operation right after the Russian special military operation began.
The Washington Post's Dan Lamothe tweeted in April 2022 about a "bonanza of information" the American military had learned about Russia's "tactics and procedures" since the beginning of its special military op in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
In response, Marc Polymeropoulos, a 26-year CIA veteran who retired from a senior rank in 2019, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on April 27, 2022:
"Actually, it started a long time ago…we learned this between 2014-2022. Not just now. It was an 8-year lab experiment on Russian TTPs [Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures]. On EW [electronic warfare]. On everything. This is why Ukrainians (with our advice/assist) are doing so well. Ask those in the IC [intelligence community] and UW [unconventional warfare] communities. We learned a sh*t ton."
Nonetheless, despite learning "a sh*t ton" about Russia's warfare strategy, the CIA has failed to prevent a string of defeats sustained by the Ukrainian military on the battlefield. Still, one should bear in mind that US IC agents could have been deployed with other missions rather than turning Ukraine into an impregnable fortress, according to Ortel.
Ukrainian Security Service building in Kiev, Ukraine. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2024
Analysis
Leaked Details on CIA Ops in Ukraine Signal ‘End is Near’ for Kiev: Agency Vet
26 February, 15:21 GMT

What Dirty Secrets Are Western Leaders Hiding in Ukraine?

For instance, sensitive information about a network of US-funded biowarfare laboratories in Ukraine, uncovered by the Russian Ministry of Defense over the past two years, suggests that American politicians as well as military and intelligence operatives had been involved in potentially illegal activities and experiments in the Eastern European country which are strictly prohibited in the US.
"On Ukraine, one wonders what dirty work Ukrainian officials and contractors may have performed inside and outside Ukraine that could not readily be performed inside the United States," the Wall Street analyst remarked.
"Because the Deep State over-classifies information and does not appear to be subject to meaningful oversight, we likely will not learn what specific factors brought the US and allied governments to prod so aggressively, painting the Russian Federation as an enemy, instead of welcoming Russia into a re-configured NATO as, apparently, Putin himself suggested [in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson – Sputnik]. It seems to me that too many at the very top of Western governments see much more personal advantage in milking public sector expenditures for themselves fighting endless real and imagined conflicts than they see in crafting lasting peace and other solutions," Ortel pointed out.
A research assistant carries a portable cooler marked with a biohazard label, file photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2023
Truth Too Big to Hide: How Washington Fails to Sweep Ukraine's Biolab Revelation Under Rug
1 February 2023, 16:46 GMT

US Political Families Like the Bidens, Clintons and Others Cashed In On Ukraine

Furthermore, the Wall Street analyst pointed out that established US political dynasty families such as the Bidens and the Clintons pounced at the chance to profit off the situation in Ukraine. A specific example that Ortel discussed with Sputnik was the collaboration between Victor Pinchuk and his wife Olena with the Clinton Foundation to combat HIV/AIDS in Ukraine during the early 2000s. Ortel believes that the fight against AIDS served as a facade for money laundering activities.
"A laudable project conceptually, perhaps, this effort was never legitimately approved in the United States looking through the public record, but allowed the Clintons and their allies to unlock hundreds of millions in government grants and donations for which there has never been a legitimate accounting, just as Hillary Clinton needed a war chest to fund her Senate re-election campaign and her presidential ambitions," the Wall Street analyst said.
Most recently, the Clinton Foundation announced a similarly questionable charity initiative together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife Olena, Ortel noted, referring to corruption allegations haunting the Zelenskys.
In essence, Ortel believes that numerous Western players, including multinational companies, stand to lose a great deal in the event that Ukraine is defeated. Consequently, some Western leaders have even suggested the idea of deploying NATO military units to Ukraine.
Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska accepts the Clinton Global Citizen Award from Bill and Hillary Clinton during the Clinton Global Initiative, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2024
World
Epstein, Clintons & Cash: Why Zelenska Foundation is Vehicle to Divert Aid to Corrupt Ends
6 January, 17:33 GMT

US 'Forever Wars' Impoverishing Americans

No matter how hard the West tries to win its proxy war in Ukraine, the outcome of the conflict appears to be sealed, Ortel affirms. What's more, the US has been repeatedly engaged in protracted overseas military conflicts, most of which had not ended on Washington's terms.
"Especially in Vietnam, then afterwards in the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Ukraine, 'policy-makers' and 'thought-leaders' have failed to learn from their grievous mistakes," the analyst said. "Instead of pursuing lasting peace or actually tackling vexing problems, many worship at the altar of perpetual wars, secure in the knowledge that industry patrons and egomaniacal billionaires will reward them richly along the way, and that they may never be punished for their misdeeds," he noted.
Meanwhile, ordinary Americans have not reaped any "bonanzas" from this decades-long war economy; instead, they have witnessed their living standards plunge, as he pointed out.
"As the world enmeshed after 1988, profit margins across the private sector (in a true and consistent accounting) fell, as did per hour incomes, adjusted for taxes and inflation. Over the same period and accelerating now under the husk of President Biden, public sector bureaucrats at all levels learned they could appropriate humongous sums of money, and then direct vast portions to themselves through family members and other supporters, via 'leaky' foundations, large and small."
Ortel believes that regardless of NATO increasingly beating the war drums over its proxy conflict in Ukraine, "support for more fighting in Ukraine and against Russia will ebb" both in the US and Europe. A potential harbinger of change is the decision by Maidan coup plotter, Victoria Nuland, to step down from her position as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, according to the analyst.
Victoria Nuland and Geoffrey R. Pyatt at the Maidan Square in Kiev - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2024
World
White House's Grey Cardinal of Color Revolts: What is Victoria Nuland's Legacy?
Yesterday, 18:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала