Ukraine's Defeat to Unmask Dirty Secrets of 'Conflict-Loving' Western Elites

A series of leaks related to NATO military and intelligence operations in Ukraine demonstrate the West's futile attempts to intimidate Russia into imploding as they once did with the USSR, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel told Sputnik.

Germany's "Luftwaffe" leak has triggered a heated debate in the Western mainstream press, with the Guardian warning that NATO is "growing reckless" over Ukraine. Additionally, Politico has acknowledged that the chatter from the Bundeswehr was not part of a Russian "disinformation" operation, but rather a source of "uncensored information"."The leak adds to piles of evidence and reasonable suspicions that US and allied governments/contractors/grantees have abandoned adherence to truth-seeking, in favor of shoving a global governance model by unelected bureaucrats upon the masses inside and outside their home countries," Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel told Sputnik.The release of a recording featuring German high-ranking officers discussing the possibility of sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine to destroy Russia's Crimean Bridge occurred shortly after The New York Times published a story about a network of 12 secret bases run by the CIA in Ukraine since 2014. Surprisingly, some CIA operatives couldn't resist boasting about the operation right after the Russian special military operation began.The Washington Post's Dan Lamothe tweeted in April 2022 about a "bonanza of information" the American military had learned about Russia's "tactics and procedures" since the beginning of its special military op in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.In response, Marc Polymeropoulos, a 26-year CIA veteran who retired from a senior rank in 2019, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on April 27, 2022:"Actually, it started a long time ago…we learned this between 2014-2022. Not just now. It was an 8-year lab experiment on Russian TTPs [Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures]. On EW [electronic warfare]. On everything. This is why Ukrainians (with our advice/assist) are doing so well. Ask those in the IC [intelligence community] and UW [unconventional warfare] communities. We learned a sh*t ton."Nonetheless, despite learning "a sh*t ton" about Russia's warfare strategy, the CIA has failed to prevent a string of defeats sustained by the Ukrainian military on the battlefield. Still, one should bear in mind that US IC agents could have been deployed with other missions rather than turning Ukraine into an impregnable fortress, according to Ortel.What Dirty Secrets Are Western Leaders Hiding in Ukraine?For instance, sensitive information about a network of US-funded biowarfare laboratories in Ukraine, uncovered by the Russian Ministry of Defense over the past two years, suggests that American politicians as well as military and intelligence operatives had been involved in potentially illegal activities and experiments in the Eastern European country which are strictly prohibited in the US."On Ukraine, one wonders what dirty work Ukrainian officials and contractors may have performed inside and outside Ukraine that could not readily be performed inside the United States," the Wall Street analyst remarked.US Political Families Like the Bidens, Clintons and Others Cashed In On UkraineFurthermore, the Wall Street analyst pointed out that established US political dynasty families such as the Bidens and the Clintons pounced at the chance to profit off the situation in Ukraine. A specific example that Ortel discussed with Sputnik was the collaboration between Victor Pinchuk and his wife Olena with the Clinton Foundation to combat HIV/AIDS in Ukraine during the early 2000s. Ortel believes that the fight against AIDS served as a facade for money laundering activities.Most recently, the Clinton Foundation announced a similarly questionable charity initiative together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife Olena, Ortel noted, referring to corruption allegations haunting the Zelenskys.In essence, Ortel believes that numerous Western players, including multinational companies, stand to lose a great deal in the event that Ukraine is defeated. Consequently, some Western leaders have even suggested the idea of deploying NATO military units to Ukraine.US 'Forever Wars' Impoverishing Americans No matter how hard the West tries to win its proxy war in Ukraine, the outcome of the conflict appears to be sealed, Ortel affirms. What's more, the US has been repeatedly engaged in protracted overseas military conflicts, most of which had not ended on Washington's terms.Meanwhile, ordinary Americans have not reaped any "bonanzas" from this decades-long war economy; instead, they have witnessed their living standards plunge, as he pointed out."As the world enmeshed after 1988, profit margins across the private sector (in a true and consistent accounting) fell, as did per hour incomes, adjusted for taxes and inflation. Over the same period and accelerating now under the husk of President Biden, public sector bureaucrats at all levels learned they could appropriate humongous sums of money, and then direct vast portions to themselves through family members and other supporters, via 'leaky' foundations, large and small."Ortel believes that regardless of NATO increasingly beating the war drums over its proxy conflict in Ukraine, "support for more fighting in Ukraine and against Russia will ebb" both in the US and Europe. A potential harbinger of change is the decision by Maidan coup plotter, Victoria Nuland, to step down from her position as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, according to the analyst.

