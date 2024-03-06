https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/russian-military-hits-another-abrams-tank-with-first-shot-1117162556.html

Russian Military Hits Another Abrams Tank With First Shot

Russian Military Hits Another Abrams Tank With First Shot

Sputnik International

The Russian military has hit another Abrams tank with the first shot, a commander of one of the Armed Forces units performing tasks in the direction of Avdeyevka told Sputnik.

2024-03-06T13:33+0000

2024-03-06T13:33+0000

2024-03-06T13:33+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russian defense ministry

russia

rpg-7

m1a2 abrams

abrams tanks

m1 abrams tank

m1a1 abrams tank

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117164649_99:0:1324:689_1920x0_80_0_0_fb71838cb2cb30117dcc4da3e39d6b3a.jpg

The Russian military has hit another Abrams tank with the first shot, a unit commander of the Russian Armed Forces operating on the Avdeyevka front told Sputnik. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of two Abrams tanks in the special military operation zone. One of them was struck with the help of kamikaze drones. According to the company producing the drones, the vehicle approached the positions of Russian forces, who shot it with an RPG-7 grenade launcher, stopping the tank. Then they used two UAVs and burned it. The Kremlin has repeatedly stressed that the Abrams tanks delivered to Ukraine will burn like other Western equipment.The M1 Abrams is a third-generation main battle tank developed by the United States and has been in service with the US Army since the early 1980s.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/russian-defense-ministry-confirms-us-made-abrams-tank-destroyed-near-avdeyevka-1117123228.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Footage of the destruction of a third M1A1SA Abrams tank and an M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA IFV near the village of Berdychy Sputnik International Footage of the destruction of a third M1A1SA Abrams tank and an M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA IFV near the village of Berdychy 2024-03-06T13:33+0000 true PT0M44S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian military, abrams tank, armed forces, hit another abrams tank