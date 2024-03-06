https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/russian-military-hits-another-abrams-tank-with-first-shot-1117162556.html
Russian Military Hits Another Abrams Tank With First Shot
The Russian military has hit another Abrams tank with the first shot, a commander of one of the Armed Forces units performing tasks in the direction of Avdeyevka told Sputnik.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of two Abrams tanks in the special military operation zone. One of them was struck with the help of kamikaze drones. According to the company producing the drones, the vehicle approached the positions of Russian forces, who shot it with an RPG-7 grenade launcher, stopping the tank. Then they used two UAVs and burned it. The Kremlin has repeatedly stressed that the Abrams tanks delivered to Ukraine will burn like other Western equipment.The M1 Abrams is a third-generation main battle tank developed by the United States and has been in service with the US Army since the early 1980s.
The United States promised to deliver 31 Abrams tanks to Kiev, with deliveries reportedly starting in September last year. US media reported that Ukrainian officials admitted that the tanks would not be able to change the situation at the front.
The Russian military has hit another Abrams tank with the first shot, a unit commander of the Russian Armed Forces operating on the Avdeyevka front told Sputnik.
"During a tank duel, the crew of a T-72B3 tank destroyed the vaunted American Abrams with the first shot," the commander said.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of two Abrams tanks
in the special military operation zone. One of them was struck with the help of kamikaze drones. According to the company producing the drones, the vehicle approached the positions of Russian forces, who shot it with an RPG-7 grenade launcher, stopping the tank. Then they used two UAVs and burned it.
The Kremlin has repeatedly stressed that the Abrams tanks delivered to Ukraine will burn like other Western equipment.
The M1 Abrams is a third-generation main battle tank developed by the United States and has been in service with the US Army since the early 1980s.