International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/us-house-passes-460bln-government-funding-bill-sending-legislation-to-senate-1117173395.html
US House Passes $460Bln Government Funding Bill, Sending Legislation to Senate
US House Passes $460Bln Government Funding Bill, Sending Legislation to Senate
Sputnik International
The US House of Representatives passed legislation with approximately $460 billion in spending, in an effort to avoid a partial government shutdown before the end of the week.
2024-03-06T22:05+0000
2024-03-06T22:05+0000
us budget
americas
government shutdown
us government shutdown
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117173236_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_66f6d1b4e6eee062e5352f63cb60ba92.jpg
House lawmakers on Wednesday passed the bill under suspension of the rules in a vote of 339 in favor and 85 opposed, with two-thirds support required for passage. The legislation now heads to the US Senate for consideration. US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he would bring the bill to the Senate floor quickly after passage in the House of Representatives. The legislation provides $68.537 billion in discretionary funding, including $12.6 billion in earmarks, including 170 earmarks by Schumer. The bill also provides $191 million for the US Bureau of Industry and Security to support enforcement of Russian and Belarussian export controls. The legislation covers six appropriations areas, for which funding is set to expire on March 8. The US Congress must pass funding for six other appropriations areas by March 22. The legislation covers some 30% of the overall budget for the year, estimated at $1.6 trillion. The bill faced opposition from some Republican lawmakers, including US Senator Mike Lee. All Republicans should oppose the bill, including any senator vying to replace outgoing US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Lee said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/us-house-passes-government-funding-extension-sending-bill-to-biden-for-finalization-1116257045.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117173236_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af39129ac11e43ab10e107f1912059e7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us senate, stopgap funding bill, us government shutdown, looming government shutdown, ukraine aid measure, wic under government shutdown, will i lose my benefits in a shutdown, us government credit rating, food stamps government shutdown, will a shutdown happen, us government funding, bipartisan deal, us house of representatives, us senate, stopgap bill
us senate, stopgap funding bill, us government shutdown, looming government shutdown, ukraine aid measure, wic under government shutdown, will i lose my benefits in a shutdown, us government credit rating, food stamps government shutdown, will a shutdown happen, us government funding, bipartisan deal, us house of representatives, us senate, stopgap bill

US House Passes $460Bln Government Funding Bill, Sending Legislation to Senate

22:05 GMT 06.03.2024
© Sputnik / Jim Lo ScalzoIn this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks in the House Chamber after they reconvened for arguments over the objection of certifying Arizona's Electoral College votes in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks in the House Chamber after they reconvened for arguments over the objection of certifying Arizona's Electoral College votes in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2024
© Sputnik / Jim Lo Scalzo
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives passed legislation with approximately $460 billion in spending, in an effort to avoid a partial government shutdown before the end of the week.
House lawmakers on Wednesday passed the bill under suspension of the rules in a vote of 339 in favor and 85 opposed, with two-thirds support required for passage.
The legislation now heads to the US Senate for consideration. US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he would bring the bill to the Senate floor quickly after passage in the House of Representatives.
The legislation provides $68.537 billion in discretionary funding, including $12.6 billion in earmarks, including 170 earmarks by Schumer.
The bill also provides $191 million for the US Bureau of Industry and Security to support enforcement of Russian and Belarussian export controls.
The legislation covers six appropriations areas, for which funding is set to expire on March 8. The US Congress must pass funding for six other appropriations areas by March 22. The legislation covers some 30% of the overall budget for the year, estimated at $1.6 trillion.
The bill faced opposition from some Republican lawmakers, including US Senator Mike Lee. All Republicans should oppose the bill, including any senator vying to replace outgoing US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Lee said.
US dollars - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2024
Americas
US House Passes Government Funding Extension, Sending Bill to Biden for Finalization
18 January, 22:10 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала