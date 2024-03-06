https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/us-house-passes-460bln-government-funding-bill-sending-legislation-to-senate-1117173395.html

US House Passes $460Bln Government Funding Bill, Sending Legislation to Senate

US House Passes $460Bln Government Funding Bill, Sending Legislation to Senate

The US House of Representatives passed legislation with approximately $460 billion in spending, in an effort to avoid a partial government shutdown before the end of the week.

House lawmakers on Wednesday passed the bill under suspension of the rules in a vote of 339 in favor and 85 opposed, with two-thirds support required for passage. The legislation now heads to the US Senate for consideration. US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he would bring the bill to the Senate floor quickly after passage in the House of Representatives. The legislation provides $68.537 billion in discretionary funding, including $12.6 billion in earmarks, including 170 earmarks by Schumer. The bill also provides $191 million for the US Bureau of Industry and Security to support enforcement of Russian and Belarussian export controls. The legislation covers six appropriations areas, for which funding is set to expire on March 8. The US Congress must pass funding for six other appropriations areas by March 22. The legislation covers some 30% of the overall budget for the year, estimated at $1.6 trillion. The bill faced opposition from some Republican lawmakers, including US Senator Mike Lee. All Republicans should oppose the bill, including any senator vying to replace outgoing US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Lee said.

