Belgium to Allocate $663Mln to Ukraine From Profits Made From Russia Frozen Assets - Reports

Belgium will allocate 611 million euros ($663 million) to help Ukraine in 2024 from the profits received from the frozen assets of Russia, La Libre newspaper on Tuesday, citing Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder.

dmitry peskov

russia

ukraine

russian foreign ministry

kremlin

white house

assets

foreign assets

asset seizure

west

The funding will be provided from the interests on the accounts of Russia's frozen assets in the country, the newspaper reported.Last year the US proposed G7 working groups to look at possible ways to seize $300 billion in frozen Russian assets. The EU, and the UK have stressed that the money received via the confiscation would not be easily accessible and would also be insufficient to cover Ukraine's reconstruction needs. Besides, the countries have noted that the confiscation of Russian assets should not occur to the detriment of providing financial support to Kiev in 2024.Moscow has maintained that any attempt to confiscate its frozen assets would violate international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed the freezing of Russian assets as theft. Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin dubbed the West’s asset seizure an “unseemly business,” and stressed that “stealing other people’s assets has never brought anyone good".

russia

ukraine

west

