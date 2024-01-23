International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/belgium-to-allocate-663mln-to-ukraine-from-profits-made-from-russia-frozen-assets---reports-1116335082.html
Belgium to Allocate $663Mln to Ukraine From Profits Made From Russia Frozen Assets - Reports
Belgium to Allocate $663Mln to Ukraine From Profits Made From Russia Frozen Assets - Reports
Belgium will allocate 611 million euros ($663 million) to help Ukraine in 2024 from the profits received from the frozen assets of Russia, La Libre newspaper on Tuesday, citing Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder.
2024-01-23T15:35+0000
2024-01-23T15:35+0000
dmitry peskov
russia
ukraine
russian foreign ministry
kremlin
white house
assets
foreign assets
asset seizure
west
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104380/89/1043808949_0:143:3135:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_e291ff28e62ef15d5ced191e5e6e376d.jpg
The funding will be provided from the interests on the accounts of Russia's frozen assets in the country, the newspaper reported.Last year the US proposed G7 working groups to look at possible ways to seize $300 billion in frozen Russian assets. The EU, and the UK have stressed that the money received via the confiscation would not be easily accessible and would also be insufficient to cover Ukraine's reconstruction needs. Besides, the countries have noted that the confiscation of Russian assets should not occur to the detriment of providing financial support to Kiev in 2024.Moscow has maintained that any attempt to confiscate its frozen assets would violate international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed the freezing of Russian assets as theft. Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin dubbed the West’s asset seizure an “unseemly business,” and stressed that “stealing other people’s assets has never brought anyone good".
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/nobodys-money-safe-in-the-west-if-russias-assets-used-to-fund-ukraine---journo-1115768710.html
russia
ukraine
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104380/89/1043808949_201:0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0dffdc48743ed23d434f45ee2f30a284.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
what are russian frozen assets, how can you take russian frozen assets, what’s the deal with russian assets, is seizing russian assets legal, are there implications for taking russian assets, russian assets transferred to ukraine, russian assets transferred to kiev
what are russian frozen assets, how can you take russian frozen assets, what’s the deal with russian assets, is seizing russian assets legal, are there implications for taking russian assets, russian assets transferred to ukraine, russian assets transferred to kiev

Belgium to Allocate $663Mln to Ukraine From Profits Made From Russia Frozen Assets - Reports

15:35 GMT 23.01.2024
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankRussian Rouble
Russian Rouble - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2024
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Belgium will allocate 611 million euros ($663 million) to help Ukraine in 2024 from the profits received from the frozen assets of Russia, La Libre newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder.
The funding will be provided from the interests on the accounts of Russia's frozen assets in the country, the newspaper reported.
Last year the US proposed G7 working groups to look at possible ways to seize $300 billion in frozen Russian assets. The EU, and the UK have stressed that the money received via the confiscation would not be easily accessible and would also be insufficient to cover Ukraine's reconstruction needs. Besides, the countries have noted that the confiscation of Russian assets should not occur to the detriment of providing financial support to Kiev in 2024.
Banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2023
Analysis
'Nobody's Money Safe in the West' If Russia's Assets Used to Fund Ukraine - Journo
23 December 2023, 15:40 GMT
Moscow has maintained that any attempt to confiscate its frozen assets would violate international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed the freezing of Russian assets as theft.
"Those who are trying to initiate this, and those who will implement it, must understand that Russia will never leave those who did this alone. And it will constantly exercise its right to a legal battle, internationally, nationally or otherwise. And this, of course, will have — both Europeans and Americans understand this very well — it will have legal consequences for those who initiated and implemented it," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on the issue.
Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin dubbed the West’s asset seizure an “unseemly business,” and stressed that “stealing other people’s assets has never brought anyone good".
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала