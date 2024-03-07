https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/russian-gas-in-china-chinese-cars-in-russia-are-examples-of-sustainable-cooperation---wang-yi-1117176991.html

Russian Gas in China, Chinese Cars in Russia Are Examples of Sustainable Cooperation - Wang Yi

Natural gas from Russia is in thousands of Chinese homes, Chinese cars are driving along Russian streets, this fully reflects the stability and broad prospects for cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

"Last year, bilateral trade reached a record level of $240 billion, reaching the set target of $200 billion ahead of schedule... Russian natural gas is being supplied to thousands of households in China, and Chinese cars are driving on Russian streets: this fully reflects the strong sustainability and broad prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," Wang said at an annual news conference at a session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress. The second session of China's 14th National People's Congress opened in Beijing on Tuesday and will last until March 11.Mutual political trust between China and Russia continues to deepen under the leadership of the two countries' leaders, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said. Russia and China, he emphasized, have created a new pattern of major-country relations that are completely different from the Cold War era. The countries are deepening cooperation, relying on the principles of non-confrontation and non-direction against third parties. With Russian gas in thousands of Chinese homes and Chinese cars driving on Russian streets, Wang Yi believes that this fully reflects the stability and broad prospects of cooperation. Russia and China will continue strengthening international cooperation, maintaining regional and global security and stability, the minister stressed. Russia and China have created a new model of relations between large counties that is completely different from the Cold War era, Wang Yi emphasized.Beijing supports holding an international peace conference recognized both by Russia and Ukraine with the equal participation of all parties, the minister highlighted.

