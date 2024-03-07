https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/ukraine-loses-up-to-390-soldiers-near-avdeyevka-in-past-day---mod-1117188562.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 390 Soldiers Near Avdeyevka in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 390 Soldiers Near Avdeyevka in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 390 soldiers in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled seven counterattacks and four attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Avdeyevka region and one counterattack south of Donetsk. Ukraine has also lost up to 200 soldiers in the Donetsk region and up to 160 soldiers south of Donetsk, the ministry also added.
Ukraine has lost up to 390 soldiers in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.