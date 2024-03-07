International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 390 Soldiers Near Avdeyevka in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 390 Soldiers Near Avdeyevka in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 390 soldiers in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled seven counterattacks and four attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Avdeyevka region and one counterattack south of Donetsk. Ukraine has also lost up to 200 soldiers in the Donetsk region and up to 160 soldiers south of Donetsk, the ministry also added.
12:17 GMT 07.03.2024
A Russian serviceman is seen in Avdeyevka on February 19, 2024.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 390 soldiers in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled seven counterattacks and four attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Avdeyevka region and one counterattack south of Donetsk.
"The enemy lost up to 390 troops, two armored combat vehicles, 14 military vehicles, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount [in the Avdeyevka area]," the MoD said in a statement.

Ukraine has also lost up to 200 soldiers in the Donetsk region and up to 160 soldiers south of Donetsk, the ministry also added.
