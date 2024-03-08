https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/two-people-killed-one-injured-in-attack-by-ukraine-in-russias-belgorod-region---governor-1117210830.html
Two People Killed, One Injured in Attack by Ukraine in Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor
Two people were killed and another one was injured as a result of an attack by Ukrainian drone on the village of Rozhdestvenka in Russia's Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said on Friday.
"The outskirts of the village of Rozhdestvenka ... was attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces with the help of three kamikaze drones. As a result of the explosions, two people were killed and a third man was seriously injured. An ambulance team has left for the scene, and as soon as the operational situation allows, the victim will be taken to a medical facility," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.Ukrainian militants regularly shell Russian territories, including the Belgorod region and new regions that joined Russia in the fall of 2022. The Ukrainian Army uses kamikaze drones to attack civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and hospitals, as well as send sabotage groups. Russian authorities are crystal clear on this issues – Ukraine resorted to “deliberate terrorist attacks” while Western backers of the Kiev regime are turning a blind eye on Ukrainian tactics.
Two People Killed, One Injured in Attack by Ukraine in Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor
