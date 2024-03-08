International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/two-people-killed-one-injured-in-attack-by-ukraine-in-russias-belgorod-region---governor-1117210830.html
Two People Killed, One Injured in Attack by Ukraine in Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor
Two People Killed, One Injured in Attack by Ukraine in Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor
Sputnik International
Two people were killed and another one was injured as a result of an attack by Ukrainian drone on the village of Rozhdestvenka in Russia's Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said on Friday.
2024-03-08T14:05+0000
2024-03-08T14:05+0000
russia
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
ukrainian crisis
belgorod region
russia's belgorod shelled by ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115907605_0:132:3173:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_770b3d5a442071d05c98213689ea3e2d.jpg
"The outskirts of the village of Rozhdestvenka ... was attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces with the help of three kamikaze drones. As a result of the explosions, two people were killed and a third man was seriously injured. An ambulance team has left for the scene, and as soon as the operational situation allows, the victim will be taken to a medical facility," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.Ukrainian militants regularly shell Russian territories, including the Belgorod region and new regions that joined Russia in the fall of 2022. The Ukrainian Army uses kamikaze drones to attack civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and hospitals, as well as send sabotage groups. Russian authorities are crystal clear on this issues – Ukraine resorted to “deliberate terrorist attacks” while Western backers of the Kiev regime are turning a blind eye on Ukrainian tactics.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/putin-was-right-western-complicity-in-ukraines-terrorism-proves-wisdom-of-special-operation-1117001814.html
belgorod region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115907605_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8c39b6fa74e0882c54be8e085f9c280.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian terrorism, ukraine terror attacks, belgorod shelling, ukrainain crisis, belgorod terrorist attacks
ukrainian terrorism, ukraine terror attacks, belgorod shelling, ukrainain crisis, belgorod terrorist attacks

Two People Killed, One Injured in Attack by Ukraine in Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor

14:05 GMT 08.03.2024
© Sputnik / Anton Vergun / Go to the mediabankThe aftermath of the Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod, December 30, 2023
The aftermath of the Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod, December 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2024
© Sputnik / Anton Vergun
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people were killed and another one was injured as a result of an attack by Ukrainian drone on the village of Rozhdestvenka in Russia's Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said on Friday.
"The outskirts of the village of Rozhdestvenka ... was attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces with the help of three kamikaze drones. As a result of the explosions, two people were killed and a third man was seriously injured. An ambulance team has left for the scene, and as soon as the operational situation allows, the victim will be taken to a medical facility," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses to the units of the Russian Defence Ministry, the Russian National Guard Troops (Rosgvardiya), the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian Federal Protective Service (FSO), who ensured order and legality during the mutiny, at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, June 27, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2024
Analysis
‘Putin Was Right’: Western Complicity in Ukraine’s Terrorism Proves Wisdom of Special Operation
27 February, 00:55 GMT
Ukrainian militants regularly shell Russian territories, including the Belgorod region and new regions that joined Russia in the fall of 2022.
The Ukrainian Army uses kamikaze drones to attack civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and hospitals, as well as send sabotage groups.
Russian authorities are crystal clear on this issues – Ukraine resorted to “deliberate terrorist attacks” while Western backers of the Kiev regime are turning a blind eye on Ukrainian tactics.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала