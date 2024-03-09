International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
British FM David Cameron Speaks Against Sending Troops to Ukraine
British FM David Cameron Speaks Against Sending Troops to Ukraine
UK Foreign Minister David Cameron has proclaimed that he is against the deployment of Western powers’ troops in Ukraine, according to recent media reports.
UK Foreign Minister David Cameron has proclaimed that he is against the deployment of Western powers’ troops in Ukraine, according to recent media reports.During an interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung published this weekend, Cameron made an astute observation that Western military personnel sent to Ukraine might end up being targeted by Russian forces.He also argued that Western training programs for Ukrainian soldiers should be carried out outside of Ukraine, pointing out that thousands of Kiev troops have been trained in this fashion in the United Kingdom.Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron caused an uproar in Europe after he declared that he does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine – a move that would most likely result in a direct confrontation with Russia.Macron’s brazen statement prompted leaders of many of the European countries to hastily announce that they have no intention of doing anything of the sort.Ironically, the presence of NATO military personnel in Ukraine has long been an open secret to virtually anyone in the world, except for some Western media outlets insisting that the US and NATO are not directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict.
16:07 GMT 09.03.2024
France's President Emmanuel Macron earlier claimed that he does not rule out deploying boots on the ground in Ukraine, with other European leaders hurrying to distance themselves from his comments.
UK Foreign Minister David Cameron has proclaimed that he is against the deployment of Western powers’ troops in Ukraine, according to recent media reports.
During an interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung published this weekend, Cameron made an astute observation that Western military personnel sent to Ukraine might end up being targeted by Russian forces.
He also argued that Western training programs for Ukrainian soldiers should be carried out outside of Ukraine, pointing out that thousands of Kiev troops have been trained in this fashion in the United Kingdom.
Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron caused an uproar in Europe after he declared that he does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine – a move that would most likely result in a direct confrontation with Russia.
Macron’s brazen statement prompted leaders of many of the European countries to hastily announce that they have no intention of doing anything of the sort.
Ironically, the presence of NATO military personnel in Ukraine has long been an open secret to virtually anyone in the world, except for some Western media outlets insisting that the US and NATO are not directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict.
