https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/france-holds-large-scale-drills-amid-backlash-over-macrons-western-troops-in-ukraine-remark-1117221823.html

France Holds Large-Scale Drills Amid Backlash Over Macron's 'Western Troops in Ukraine' Remark

France Holds Large-Scale Drills Amid Backlash Over Macron's 'Western Troops in Ukraine' Remark

Sputnik International

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne earlier ruled out a scenario of his country’s troops conducting military operations in Ukraine.

2024-03-09T07:56+0000

2024-03-09T07:56+0000

2024-03-09T07:56+0000

world

russia

ukraine

france

emmanuel macron

dmitry peskov

olaf scholz

boris pistorius

military drills

conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117222234_0:0:2944:1657_1920x0_80_0_0_c8a65a1d5ec01a1e66034417e2d78e08.jpg

The French Army's drills, which simulate a high-intensity conflict with an enemy of equal firepower, are currently taking place at the massive combat training center (CENTAC) in Mailly-le-camp in eastern France, Politico reported.“The world has revealed its true nature: unstable, dangerous, and not everyone is a friend. We're gearing up for a culture of alert, of being ready at short notice. CENTAC is the only place [in France] where you can see what war is like," Colonel Axel Denis, said Colonel Axel Denis, who runs the 120-square-kilometer training center, as quoted by the news agency.For comparison, the area of the French capital Paris is about 105 square kilometers.While CENTAC officers don't name potential enemies, the training aims to train troops "to fight a foe like Russia," the report said. The news outlet quoted the officers as saying that the experience of the Ukraine conflict - which underscores the importance of coordinated efforts on the battlefield - is widely used in CENTAC exercises.For their part, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made it clear that Berlin would not send German troops to Ukraine, with Scholz stressing that NATO countries as a whole would not do so. They were echoed by French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, who pledged that there would be no French troops in Ukraine.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, for his part, stressed that the possible presence of NATO troops in Ukraine would lead to an inevitable conflict between Russia and the alliance. He added that there is currently no consensus among Western countries on the issue, and that the very fact that NATO countries are discussing the possibility of sending some contingents to Ukraine is "something new".

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/macrons-idea-to-send-nato-troops-to-ukraine-made-him-look-very-foolish--1117069472.html

russia

ukraine

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

france's combat training center centac, large-scale drills, french troops, french president emmanuel macron's ' western troops in ukraine' remark