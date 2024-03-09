https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/russias-iskander-missile-destroys-2-us-made-patriot-missile-systems-in-donetsk---source-1117228696.html
Russia's Iskander Missile Destroys 2 US-Made Patriot Missile Systems in Donetsk - Source
Two US-made Patriot missile systems were among the military hardware of Ukrainian troops destroyed by a strike of Russia's Iskander missile defense system in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a security source told Sputnik on Saturday.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported Iskander's strike earlier in the day. Its preliminary data suggested the Russian strike destroyed an S-300 missile system of Ukrainian troops near the town of Pokrovsk in the DPR. Sputnik later obtained footage suggesting there were three missile systems destroyed by Iskander's strike."A control analysis has found that captured on the video was not only the S-300, as previously stated, but two of the three vehicles destroyed [by the strike] were the Patriot missile systems," the source said.
14:58 GMT 09.03.2024 (Updated: 15:01 GMT 09.03.2024)
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - Two US-made Patriot missile systems were among the military hardware of Ukrainian troops destroyed by a strike of Russia's Iskander missile defense system in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a security source told Sputnik on Saturday.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported Iskander's strike earlier in the day. Its preliminary data suggested the Russian strike destroyed an S-300 missile system of Ukrainian troops near the town of Pokrovsk in the DPR. Sputnik later obtained footage suggesting there were three missile systems destroyed by Iskander's strike.
"A control analysis has found that captured on the video was not only the S-300, as previously stated, but two of the three vehicles destroyed [by the strike] were the Patriot missile systems," the source said.